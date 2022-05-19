ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FWC and local agencies hold event for National Safe Boating Week

By Nicolette Perdomo
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and its partners will hold a media event to promote safe boating and the importance of wearing life jackets.

It’s taking place at Punta Rassa Boat Ramp, 15001 Punta Rassa Road, at 9 a.m. Thursday.

As the Memorial Day weekend approaches — FWC said there is an increase in boating traffic. As a result, the FWC and marine law enforcement partners will be going over safety tips and providing knowledge to others.

“We wanna make sure that our operators get that formal experience on the rules of the road so to speak, what the channel markers are, the slow speed signs, the safety equipment that is required, all of that is extremely important,” said Adam Brown, Public Information Officer at FWC. “Oftentimes we realize not all boaters know what these things mean or their importance.”

The event will include demonstrations and information about life jacket use, boating under the influence enforcement, awareness of the water, emergency locator beacons, and required boating safety equipment.

According to the FWC, May was the month with the highest number of boating accidents statewide in 2021. There were 102, and 22% of all fatal boating accidents statewide in 2021 resulted from falls overboard.

Although Florida’s boating season never really ends, FWC said the traditional start is marked by National Safe Boating Week, from May 21-27. The week is a time for boaters to focus on simple and effective steps that make boating safer. The FWC, LCSO, and partner agencies want all boaters to be safe while enjoying Florida’s waterways.

“Oftentimes people think, ‘I understand the importance of keeping my focus on the roadway, but on the water it’s different.’ I would argue the opposite, I would say you have more distractions on a boat,” Brown said. “Your phone can be a distraction, but you have people moving about your own vessel they’re not restricted to a seatbelt.”

