ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines officials not ready to bring back masks yet as COVID cases rise

By Stephanie Johnson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSJlY_0fjLkJ9t00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mask wearing will not be reinstated in the City of Des Moines despite Mayor Frank Cownie’s remarks at Tuesday’s city council work session.

At the session, Mayor Cownie alluded to reintroducing mask-wearing when he mentioned the rise of COVID cases in Polk County and the City of Des Moines.

“We agreed towards the end of March to take all requirements to mask and all that kind of stuff up,” said Mayor Cownie.

“Over the period of time since then, those numbers have increased, not that we’re going to change our requirements today, but I think that I’ve asked Scott [Sanders] to kind of monitor this [situation].”

Ankeny Police release name of girl killed by gunshot on Monday

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the community level of COVID-19 in Polk County is low; however, hospitalizations and cases have increased slightly.

On Wednesday, the city said it would not reinstate mask-wearing, but the mayor is considering other healthy options to keep people safe. The city did not specify what those healthy options would look like.

Meanwhile, the Polk County Department of Health believes the slight uptick in cases is due to people forgetting about the pandemic.

“We’re seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations, so one of the main contributing factors is that people just don’t think it’s here anymore,” said Polk County Health Communications Officer Nola Aigner Davis.

To limit the spread of the virus, Polk County Health Department advises people to stay home if they feel sick, wash their hands, and get the vaccine or booster shot to protect themselves against the virus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

West Des Moines library revises unattended child policy

DES MOINES – The West Des Moines Public Library is changing the age that kids can be left alone at the library from 8-years-old to 10-years-old. This change comes just before school gets out for the summer leaving kids across the metro with lots of free time. The West Des Moines Public Library decided to […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

South Asian Family fulfils dream with help from an Iowa Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa is home to thousands of refugee families, many of who come to the U.S. with very little, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. A local organization based in Des Moines is working to change that by helping some become entrepreneurs. Lutheran Services in Iowa runs...
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines mobile home park demolished after years of struggles

A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Coronavirus
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Polk County, IA
Health
County
Polk County, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

SUV catches fire after hitting utility pole in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating whether sleep deprivation caused a driver to hit a utility pole and flip their vehicle Monday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 8:00 a.m. at Grand Avenue and 29th Street. A Des Moines Police Officer on the scene told WHO 13 that the driver of an SUV […]
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Van catches fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A van was destroyed by fire in Ottumwa Monday. It happened around noon at Godfrey’s Ale House on Northgate Street. According to Godfrey’s owner, when he went to start the van, the engine caught on fire. He believes it was due to an issue...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa pools prepare to open for the season in the coming weeks

As we inch closer to Summer, metro pools are preparing to open for the season. Most pools in central Iowa open next weekend, Memorial Day weekend, for the season. Adventure Bay water park in Altoona opens Saturday, with a Season Passholder preview on Friday. Also next Saturday, city pools in...
ALTOONA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#City Council#Mayor#Ankeny Police
kyoutv.com

Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Crews starting work to repair arson damage on a pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa accidentally set the bridge on fire again. The fire on the Wabash pedestrian bridge sent smoke rising above the Des Moines River in Ottumwa just after noon Monday. The smoke and flames from the fire were visible from the KYOU Ottumwa CityCam.
Axios Des Moines

It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
DES MOINES, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Mask Mandate Back In Effect At Fort Dodge Hospital

If you’re headed to the doctor in the next week, don’t forget a mask. As of today, the Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center will once again be requiring masks for all staff, patients and visitors. A representative for Unity Point confirmed with Alpha Media News Director Brooke Bickford that they saw a significant increase in COVID cases since last Thursday. No numbers were discussed but the representative said cases are at a substantial level. The mandate will be reevaluated Thursday of next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHO 13

Iowans adjusting to shorter early voting period, new rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters can now cast their ballot for the June 7 Primary election and voters are trying to keep up with recent election law changes. “Trying to for the most part but it seems like things are getting tweaked around a little too much sometimes,” said Wil Guthrie, a Polk County […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Van Lancker outraises Miller in secretary of state primary

Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker has outpaced Linn County Auditor Joel Miller in fundraising ahead of this year’s only competitive Democratic primary for an Iowa statewide office. The gap has allowed Van Lancker to spend substantially more to raise his name ID ahead of the June 7 election.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Program aims to address nursing shortage in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A new partnership between UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Kirkwood Community College aims to address the nursing shortage at the hospital. The Nursing Promise Program is open for students graduating this year and next, and will give them financial assistance if they agree...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Man Sentenced In Vehicle Odometer Scam

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three eastern Iowa men are facing months in prison and/or will have to pay thousands of dollars in restitution, after admitting they rolled back odometers on vehicles they sold over the internet. Fifty-year-old Jerret Schreiber of Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland of Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids men arrested for overnight theft at Iowa City auto shop

Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after allegedly stealing tires from an Iowa City auto shop overnight. Iowa City Police were called to Meza Auto on Stevens Drive just after 1am Saturday for two subjects believed to be stealing catalytic converters. The suspects’ vehicle, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled over on Gilbert Street near Highway 6 just before 1:15am. The driver, 33-year-old Jason Smith of 7th Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman arrested after reported assault at downtown Iowa City live music club

A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested after a reported assault causing an injury at a downtown Iowa City live music club. Iowa City Police were called to a fight between two women at El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just before midnight Saturday. Witnesses told arriving officers that 18-year-old Emma Backen of Blairs Ferry Road NE followed a woman outside the bar, then grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. The two had reportedly been fighting inside the bar earlier.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy