Des Moines outsources its mosquito control
Des Moines' municipal mosquito control has been outsourced to a private company under a contract approved by the City Council last week.
Why it matters: Less itch.
- City officials believe the new agreement will provide more comprehensive services for roughly the same costs to taxpayers.
State of play: Des Moines hired Clarke Mosquito Control Products in 2020 for procurement and some application services under a $75,000 annual contract.
- Clarke is taking over ground application and monitoring services previously provided through the city's Neighborhood Inspection Division in the amended $285,000 contract .
Details: Clarke will complete a larvicide drop via a helicopter in cooperation with Polk County in coming weeks to treat large bodies of water, SuAnn Donovan, an assistant director of the city's Neighborhood Services, told Axios.
- The company will launch neighborhood spraying when trap counts indicate a significant outbreak, Donovan said.
Be smart: DSM's mosquito complaint hotline is: 800-942-2555.
- Receive advance notice of mosquito applications via email or text, here .
Of note: SC Johnson Center for Insect Science publishes a seven-day mosquito forecast .
- Des Moines is in the medium level this week but that kicks into high on Tuesday, when protection is recommended because mosquitos are out and looking "for a yummy meal."
