Des Moines outsources its mosquito control

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
Des Moines' municipal mosquito control has been outsourced to a private company under a contract approved by the City Council last week.

Why it matters: Less itch.

  • City officials believe the new agreement will provide more comprehensive services for roughly the same costs to taxpayers.

State of play: Des Moines hired Clarke Mosquito Control Products in 2020 for procurement and some application services under a $75,000 annual contract.

  • Clarke is taking over ground application and monitoring services previously provided through the city's Neighborhood Inspection Division in the amended $285,000 contract .

Details: Clarke will complete a larvicide drop via a helicopter in cooperation with Polk County in coming weeks to treat large bodies of water, SuAnn Donovan, an assistant director of the city's Neighborhood Services, told Axios.

  • The company will launch neighborhood spraying when trap counts indicate a significant outbreak, Donovan said.

Be smart: DSM's mosquito complaint hotline is: 800-942-2555.

  • Receive advance notice of mosquito applications via email or text, here .

Of note: SC Johnson Center for Insect Science publishes a seven-day mosquito forecast .

  • Des Moines is in the medium level this week but that kicks into high on Tuesday, when protection is recommended because mosquitos are out and looking "for a yummy meal."

Axios Des Moines

