Des Moines outsources its mosquito control

Des Moines' municipal mosquito control has been outsourced to a private company under a contract approved by the City Council last week.

Why it matters: Less itch.

City officials believe the new agreement will provide more comprehensive services for roughly the same costs to taxpayers.

State of play: Des Moines hired Clarke Mosquito Control Products in 2020 for procurement and some application services under a $75,000 annual contract.

Clarke is taking over ground application and monitoring services previously provided through the city's Neighborhood Inspection Division in the amended $285,000 contract .

Details: Clarke will complete a larvicide drop via a helicopter in cooperation with Polk County in coming weeks to treat large bodies of water, SuAnn Donovan, an assistant director of the city's Neighborhood Services, told Axios.

The company will launch neighborhood spraying when trap counts indicate a significant outbreak, Donovan said.

Be smart: DSM's mosquito complaint hotline is: 800-942-2555.

Receive advance notice of mosquito applications via email or text, here .

Of note: SC Johnson Center for Insect Science publishes a seven-day mosquito forecast .