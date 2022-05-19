5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May
The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.
- If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now.
Mill City Farmers Market : A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.
- Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm.
St. Paul Farmers Market : Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now.
- Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more .
Richfield Farmers Market : The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks.
- Saturdays, 7am-12pm.
Minneapolis Farmers Market : This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer.
- Daily, 6am-1pm.
Northeast Farmers Market : Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market.
- Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
Comments / 1