Minneapolis, MN

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

By Audrey Kennedy
 4 days ago
The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.

  • If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now.

Mill City Farmers Market : A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.

  • Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm.

St. Paul Farmers Market : Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now.

Richfield Farmers Market : The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks.

  • Saturdays, 7am-12pm.

Minneapolis Farmers Market : This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer.

  • Daily, 6am-1pm.

Northeast Farmers Market : Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market.

  • Saturdays, 9am-1pm.

