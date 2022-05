Millions of people use these, so why aren't they supported on Wear OS?. There are three reasons I use a smartwatch: to get step-by-step directions on my wrist when going to a new place, to control my music without unlocking my phone, and to be notified of new messages. My Galaxy Watch 4 ⁠— and Wear OS watches in general ⁠— is pretty good at handling the first two tasks, but it’s almost abysmal at the last one. Messaging on a Wear OS smartwatch is simply far below par, and one indication of that is the lack of voice message support.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO