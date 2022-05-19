ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford recall: Cars recalled due to engine fires, airbags and unintended acceleration

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzFDe_0fjLjqoJ00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Click here to sign up for our Recall Roundup & Safety Alert newsletter

Ford says in government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off.

It’s recommended that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s airbag may not inflate in a crash.

Click here for the latest recalls and safety alerts

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks.

And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021. A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing 3-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing 3-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene, along with Fairfield Hose […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Lincoln, MI
Detroit, MI
Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Woman trapped in Hobby Lobby during MI tornado

Credit: Brittany Gunderson via Storyful GAYLORD, Mich. (WJW) — Video shows one woman’s terrifying experience inside a Hobby Lobby that was ripped apart by a deadly tornado in Michigan on Friday. Damage to the Gaylord arts-and-crafts store can be seen inside and out in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, Brittany Gunderson described her […]
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Vehicles#Acceleration#Ap#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Lanes open after multiple crashes on I-77 near Richfield

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple crashes on I-77 closed some lanes in both directions in the Richfield area on Friday. According to Richfield police dispatch, there was a semi rollover on I-77 south just before I-271. Traffic was being diverted off the highway. Directly across the highway from the semi rollover was a three-car accident […]
RICHFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Saturday storms bring damage, power outages to area

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday afternoon brought severe thunderstorms to Northeast Ohio, with a tornado watch even issued for Huron County at one point. The weather meant hail, high winds, lightning and, yes damage to area property. FirstEnergy is reporting less than 3,000 customers are without power across Ohio as of 8:30 a.m. Multiple FOX 8 […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Weekend weather: Showers persist, temps drop

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe weather threat will become less into the overnight hours, but some persistent showers will remain. With the passing front, temperatures drop very quickly. By morning we will sit in the mid 50s. A Tornado Warning was issued for Huron County, but it has now expired. A severe thunderstorm watch and […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Fire causes power outage for thousands in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FirstEnergy confirmed that thousands of customers are without power Friday evening due to a fire. The fire happened at a substation near E. 55th Street. Crews are on the scene and will start making repairs once the fire is extinguished. As of 10:50 p.m., 2,313 customers in Cleveland and 1,224 customers in […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy