ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucerne, CA

Firefighters contain small wildland fire in Lucerne

By Elizabeth Larson
Lake County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A small wildland fire was contained in the hills above Lucerne on Wednesday afternoon. The Robinson fire was first reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. along Robinson Road. At the time of initial...

lakeconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, May 18

Occurred at Highlands Park on Lakeshore Dr. CHECK THE PARK AND BEACH AREA OUT OF VIEW FROM THE STREET. Disposition: Log Note Only. Occurred on Sonoma Wy. RPTS THERE IS A MALE AND FEMALE THAT ARE IN A 415/RP SAID SHE COULD ONLY SEE THE FEMALE AND SHE HAS AN AX/RP COULD HEAR THE MALE SAY "YOU'RE NOT GOING TO THREATEN ME ON MY PROPERTY"/RP SAID IT IS BEHIND HER ADDRESS @ /NO MEDICAL/NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964509 Lon:-122.645. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Log Note Only.
CLEARLAKE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 California wildfires rage during hot, windy weekend

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Four wildfires burned throughout California this weekend amid hot and windy conditions. Crews said Sunday they were gaining ground on the Quail fire in Vacaville, as they work to contain three other blazes throughout the state. The Quail fire broke out Saturday and is 45 percent contained...
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Man impaled on boat dock near Discovery Park, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been taken to the hospital after being impaled on a dock cleat near Discovery Park, authorities said. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department told KCRA 3. Authorities said a man was run over by their own vehicle...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lucerne, CA
County
Lake County, CA
Lucerne, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, May 16

Occurred on Lupoyoma. RPTS K9'S BARKING AT THE ADDRESS/ RP STATED THIS IS AN ONGOING ISSUE/ RP DOES NOT THINK THE OWNER IS HOME/ RP REQ K9'S BE QUIETED DOWN. Disposition: Log Note Only. 01:01 PATROL CHECK 2205160003. Officer initiated activity at Tequila's Mexican Grill And Bar, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake....
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Missing juvenile found safe

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department said it has found a child who went missing early Sunday morning. Willie Brown Jr., 10, was found at Austin Park later on Sunday morning, said Police Chief Andrew White. The child was reported missing after he had last been seen...
CLEARLAKE, CA
mendofever.com

Major Injuries After Vehicle Collides with Bicyclist in Lake County

At 6:41 this morning, a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the Lake County town of Nice Lucerne resulting in major injuries. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates the incident occurred near the 3300 block of Country Club Drive. When Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Hose#Cal Fire#Firefighters#Northshore Fire#Twitter
Lake County News

Clearlake Police seek missing juvenile

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department said early Sunday that it is trying to locate a missing juvenile. Willie Brown Jr., age 10, was last seen at the Lamplighter Motel in Clearlake at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the agency reported. The child left in an unknown direction, possibly...
CLEARLAKE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake County News

Cannabis ordinance amendment, Middletown multiuse path go to supervisors

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — At the request of the Community Development Department, the Board fo Supervisors will discuss this week an amendment to its cannabis ordinance and also will consider awarding a bid for a new multiuse path in Middletown. The‌ ‌board will meet beginning ‌at‌ ‌9‌ ‌a.m. ‌Tuesday,...
MIDDLETOWN, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Grapples With Two Troubling Domestic Violence Incidents Over the Weekend—Remember, There Is Always Help

On Friday night, a husband in Ukiah tragically killed his wife with a shotgun and then turned the gun on himself. Yesterday afternoon, an argument between an Anderson Valley man and his female partner would result in him burning her property which resulted in a stand-off between him and law enforcement. Thankfully, he would surrender without any violence.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brush fire forces evacuations at Concord business park near Highway 4

CONCORD -- A brush fire burned near businesses in Concord just north of Highway 4 Friday afternoon, prompting some evacuations before firefighters brought the fire under control.The two-alarm fire burned vegetation north of the Willow Pass Road exit off Highway 4 along Evora Road next to the Willow Pass Business Park. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said some businesses in the area were evacuated.As of 1:42 p.m., the fire was 100 percent contained after burning approximately 20 acres, Con Fire said. There was no damage to any buildings that were evacuated.Con Fire said its units along with units from Cal Fire SCU would be extinguishing hot spots for another hour.The fire was fueled by high winds and dry conditions. A wind advisory was in effect for the area until 2 p.m. Smoke from the fire blanketed businesses in the area and wafted over nearby Highway 4.No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause was still under investigation.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Verbal confrontation on Santa Rosa street ends in deadly gunfire

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was killed early Sunday, the city's 6th homicide of the year, after a heated exchange of words ended in deadly gunfire.Santa Rosa police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Kenton Court to investigate a report of a shooting at 1:33 a.m.Upon their arrival, the officers located one victim with a single gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle. They immediately began to provide aid to the victim, but unfortunately the man succumbed to his injuries.A preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown vehicle approached the man....
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Evacuation orders issued in parts of Yuba County due to Golden Fire

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The area east of Bullards Bar Reservoir is now under an evacuation order as the Golden Fire near Camptonville reaches 12 acres. People living in Zone YUB-E012-A are asked to immediately evacuate the area and anyone residing in Zone YUB-E097 should be prepared to evacuate at a moments notice, according to […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Cockroaches in California | What Roseville residents need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Natalia Jovovich grew up in West Roseville and is home from college. In the past month, she's seen four roaches. "It's not like it's not an infestation or anything. It's not like a huge deal, but it's just so odd given that we have never seen any in the past up until very, very recently," Jovovich said.
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy