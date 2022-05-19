Firefighters contain small wildland fire in Lucerne

CONCORD -- A brush fire burned near businesses in Concord just north of Highway 4 Friday afternoon, prompting some evacuations before firefighters brought the fire under control.The two-alarm fire burned vegetation north of the Willow Pass Road exit off Highway 4 along Evora Road next to the Willow Pass Business Park. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said some businesses in the area were evacuated.As of 1:42 p.m., the fire was 100 percent contained after burning approximately 20 acres, Con Fire said. There was no damage to any buildings that were evacuated.Con Fire said its units along with units from Cal Fire SCU would be extinguishing hot spots for another hour.The fire was fueled by high winds and dry conditions. A wind advisory was in effect for the area until 2 p.m. Smoke from the fire blanketed businesses in the area and wafted over nearby Highway 4.No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause was still under investigation.

CONCORD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO