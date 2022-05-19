ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Californians urged to get boosted and keep up their guard against COVID-19

By GOVERNOR’S OFFICE
Lake County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid rising COVID-19 cases across the country, and following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization of a booster dose for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday received his second Moderna booster at a clinic in Bakersfield, and encouraged all eligible Californians to get boosted to keep...

lakeconews.com

Comments / 10

TheGreatMagaKing
4d ago

Newsolini is not getting boosted.. its saline solution... Otherwise, how is it that the DemonNazi's keep testing positive for Covid if they're all fully vaxxed??

Reply(1)
8
Lake County News

California Outdoors: Fundraising tags, native plants, mussel stickers

Q: Last year, hunters could apply for a draw for several premium big game tags that aren't usually available to the public. This year, I haven't heard anything about that opportunity. Did the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) stop doing this? What happened to the premium fundraising tags?
CALIFORNIA STATE
