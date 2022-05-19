COVID-19 Cases Continue Rise, Community Level Now Moderate

Jamestown Public Schools has announced the appointment of Laura Livengood as the Coordinator of the Early College High School (ECHS) Grant. Ms. Livengood, who was appointed during this week's Board of Education meeting, will start recruiting middle school students for a designated college pathway beginning in ninth grade. She will provide supports, interventions, guest speakers and field trips to encourage post-high school academics. The $99,000 grant was awarded to JPS in 2020, but due to COVID-19 delays, began this year. The grant amount awarded increases every year with each additional cohort of students.
