Chautauqua County, NY

COVID-19 Cases Continue Rise, Community Level Now Moderate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York State COVID-19 case tracker reported 400 new cases of the virus for the week of May 8 through May 14 in Chautauqua County. These case reports do not include any positive at-home testing...

United Way Allocates $1.045 million to 29 Local Agencies

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced $1,045,000 in funding has been allocated to 29 local agencies. Director of Community Impact Lindsey Goold said the United Way funded 42 programs in the area of self-sufficiency, academic success, health and independence; and ready workforce. She said 48 volunteers form...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Jamestown Hands On Neighborhoods Held

JAMESTOWN – Saturday morning brought a lot of action to the Jamestown area, from new greenery being planted all over, to the street cleaners doing their rounds, and many taking part in the Hands On Neighborhood city wide cleanup event, in an effort to help beautify the city. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
City of Dunkirk Planning to Seek Grants for Waterfront Area

With municipalities across New York State getting ready to put in applications for grants this season, the City of Dunkirk will once again be focusing its efforts on improving the waterfront and harbor. That's the word from City Planning and Development Director Vince DeJoy. He says the city will make numerous applications to help support businesses in that area and make the harbor "much more dynamic"...
DUNKIRK, NY
Jamestown Nurse In Heart Failure After Birth Of Twins

JAMESTOWN, NY (Erie News Now) – A Warren County family is waiting for a miracle. After 38-year old Christi Carson gave birth to twin girls last month, she was immediately placed on life support. Now the new mom needs a new heart. “Just sparkly, and the greatest hugs.” That’s...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown City Council to Vote on New Police, Firefighter Positions

Will vote on hiring new police officers and firefighters at its voting session tonight. $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds would be used to fund the hiring of three police officers and four firefighters. Two of the police officers would be assigned to quality of life duty with another manning a new Gun Violence Unit. The four firefighters would operate a second ambulance.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Chautauqua Institution Appoints Two Leaders for Department of Religion

Chautauqua Institution has announced the appointment of two nationally recognized leaders for its religious life and programming. Melissa Spas has been named the Institution’s new Vice President of Religion. She is currently the acting director of Lake Institute on Faith & Giving at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. The Right Reverend Eugene Taylor Sutton will become the Institution’s Senior Pastor. He is the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Erie County Issues A Life or Death Warning, ‘Don’t Trust Your Cocaine’

Yes, Erie County is warning you that your drugs may kill you. No, not in a slow, chronic drug addict type of way, but in an instant. There have been 9 fatal overdoses in the past week. According to the Health Department, 9 Erie County residents have died due to overdoses of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, which is a potent and often deadly opioid.
Bradford Township Settles with Fired Employee

Bradford Township has reached a settlement with former employee Al Kerr. Kerr had been dismissed on March 17th after having a dispute with his supervisor, Frank Behan, the husband of Supervisor Laree Sue Behan. Behan made the motion to fire Kerr at a special meeting, and the motion passed 2-1 with Supervisor Steve Mascho voting no.
BRADFORD, PA
Judge Finalizes New York's Redrawn Congressional and State Senate Maps

A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Friday finalized New York's congressional and State Senate district maps that were redrawn by a special master. The maps were ordered to be redrawn after the state's Court of Appeals ruled in April that the maps proposed by the Democratic majority in the State Legislature were unconstitutional. State Senator George Borrello says the redrawn 23rd Congressional District will stay largely intact, but with a major change -- it will now include a large chunk of Erie County...
Gas Prices On The Rise

JAMESTOWN – As Memorial Day draws near, we are seeing a continuous increase of gas prices. AAA says today’s national average is $4.60 per gallon, up 12 cents from last week. Over $1.50 more than last year’s prices. As for New York State, the average price per...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Chris Jacobs Announces Candidacy for New 23rd Congressional District

A Republican congressman from Buffalo says he will seek re-election in New York's redrawn 23rd Congressional District. Chris Jacobs, who represents the state's current 27th District, made the announcement early Saturday, shortly after a State Supreme Court judge finalized New York's redrawn congressional maps. The redrawn 23rd District includes most of Erie County, along with all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties.
BUFFALO, NY
Flood damage closes part of Scott’s Crossing Road in Warren County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Flood damage has closed a road in Warren County. According to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the closure is on Scott’s Crossing Road (Route 4001) beginning at the intersection with Route 426 to the intersection with Route 6. The damage occurred when a culvert was dislodged during this past […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
JPS Announces Coordinator for Early College High School Grant

Jamestown Public Schools has announced the appointment of Laura Livengood as the Coordinator of the Early College High School (ECHS) Grant. Ms. Livengood, who was appointed during this week's Board of Education meeting, will start recruiting middle school students for a designated college pathway beginning in ninth grade. She will provide supports, interventions, guest speakers and field trips to encourage post-high school academics. The $99,000 grant was awarded to JPS in 2020, but due to COVID-19 delays, began this year. The grant amount awarded increases every year with each additional cohort of students.
JAMESTOWN, NY

