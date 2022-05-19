ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington man accused of stabbing someone 5 times in the back, court records say

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A man from Lexington has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing someone else in the back five times, according to an arrest citation.

Lexington police received a 911 call sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of Royal Avenue, according to an arrest citation. When officers arrived, the victim advised that Kenneth Baumgardner, 38, stabbed him in the back five times.

The victim said he and Baumgardner got into an argument and began fighting before the stabbing. The arrest citation said Baumgardner ran away after the altercation, but not before being identified by a witness who saw the assault.

Baumgardner was later located at the intersection of Statesman Way and East Loudon Avenue in a vehicle observed at the scene, according to an arrest citation. An officer gave Baumgardner a pat down and found a pocket knife with a small amount of blood on it.

Police subsequently searched the car after receiving permission from Baumgardner and located a handgun, per the arrest citation. Baumgardner is a convicted felon, so he also was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to court records.

Baumgardner is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
