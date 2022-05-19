Three Local Schools Awarded Grant Funds For Safety Projects

It was 32 years that Paige Renkowski vanished from the side of i-96 near the Fowlerville exit, never to have been seen since. That was May 24th, 1990. Renkowski was returning home after driving her mother to Metro Airport. She stopped for a beer, then visited a friend in Canton Township. Police found her car, purse, shoes and the beer can inside her car. Her vehicle still running at 3 in the afternoon. Witnesses told police they saw her talking to a man in a maroon van. Authorities have used cadaver dogs, ground-penetrating radar and other methods, but her remains have never been found. If you have any information, call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

FOWLERVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO