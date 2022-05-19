ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Three Local Schools Awarded Grant Funds For Safety Projects

whmi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Livingston County schools have been awarded 2022 School Safety Grants totaling more than $88,000. Ten local schools applied for the 2022 Competitive School Safety Grant Program, sponsored by the...

www.whmi.com

whmi.com

Final Council Meeting For Brighton City Manager

Nate Geinzer has been Brighton’s city manager for a little over six years, but that is about to come to an abrupt end next week. Geinzer attended his last regular City Council meeting last Thursday, two months after submitting his letter of resignation on March 17th. His resignation is to become effective on May 31st.
BRIGHTON, MI
whmi.com

Rezoning For Huge Motorsports Complex Moving Forward

A needed rezoning of a site in the City of Howell for a large motorsports complex is proceeding. Council met Monday night and introduced an ordinance to rezone 273-acres of land in the Loop Road area, to the south by I-96, consisting of three parcels from single-family residential to PUD or planned unit development.
whmi.com

Livingston County Residents Warned Of Phone Scam

Local residents are being advised of some recent phone scams making the rounds. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says it was made aware of a telephone-based fraud scheme in which an unknown scammer is calling area residents using a phone number that appears to be local. The caller claims to be a sergeant with Sheriff’s Office and is using the real name of a current employee.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Lanes Closed On Grand River In Wixom & Novi

Newly implemented closures will impact motorists in Wixom and Novi through roughly July. The Road Commission for Oakland County has closed lanes on Grand River between Novi and Wixom Roads in the cities of Wixom and Novi so its contractor can replace bad concrete slabs in the road. The Commission...
NOVI, MI
whmi.com

A Grim Anniversary

It was 32 years that Paige Renkowski vanished from the side of i-96 near the Fowlerville exit, never to have been seen since. That was May 24th, 1990. Renkowski was returning home after driving her mother to Metro Airport. She stopped for a beer, then visited a friend in Canton Township. Police found her car, purse, shoes and the beer can inside her car. Her vehicle still running at 3 in the afternoon. Witnesses told police they saw her talking to a man in a maroon van. Authorities have used cadaver dogs, ground-penetrating radar and other methods, but her remains have never been found. If you have any information, call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
whmi.com

Today Marks Grim Anniversary In Disappearance Of Okemos Woman

It was 32 years ago that Paige Renkoski vanished from the side of I-96 near the Fowlerville exit, never to have been seen since. That was May 24th, 1990. Renkoski was returning home after driving her mother to Metro Airport. She stopped for a beer, then visited a friend in Canton Township. Police found her car, purse, shoes and the beer can inside her car. Her vehicle still running at 3pm in the afternoon. Witnesses told police they saw her talking to a man in a maroon van.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
whmi.com

Two Suspects Held in White Lake Double Shooting

Two suspects are in the Oakland County Jail facing possible murder and other charges in the shooting deaths of two Highland Township teens over the weekend. The fatal shootings occurred at the Cedarbrook Estates mobile home community off M-59 in White Lake Twp. The victims were listed as a 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, who both died of multiple gunshot wounds. A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for the victims.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

