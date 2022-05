PHOENIX — Two men from Arizona were recently sentenced to prison after scamming the federal government out of $500,000 in false tax refunds, authorities said Thursday. Freddy Danilo Naranjo, 48, formerly of Avondale, was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to making false claims, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

