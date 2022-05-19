Grab reports rise in quarterly revenue

May 19 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia’s no. 1 ride-hailing and food delivery firm, on Thursday reported a 6% rise in quarterly revenue as demand for food delivery rose.

Revenue for the first quarter was $228 million, compared with $216 million a year earlier.

Loss for the period narrowed to $435 million from $666 million. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)