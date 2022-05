Young Thug and his YSL associates are responsible for over 50 murders and instances of gun violence, according to the Fulton County, Ga. district attorney. Last Friday (May 13), Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spoke with local Atlanta news station WSB-TV about her office's investigation into the alleged violations of RICO laws by Young Thung, Gunna and 26 other YSL affiliates. The indictment reportedly includes allegations of three murders and dozens more violent crimes. One murder victim has been identified as Donovan Thomas. Thug is accused of renting the 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from Hertz that was used in Thomas' murder.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO