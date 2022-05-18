MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEENAGER

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia left a 30-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 55th Street. Police said the man was shot multiple times throughout his body and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the incident. Police said the teen was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and placed in stable condition. According to police, a weapon has been recovered. A person of interest is in custody, but it’s unclear at this time if there will be any charges. The investigation remains active and ongoing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO