Middle Township, NJ

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEENAGER

987thecoast.com
 6 days ago

Middle Township Police are searching for 17 year old...

987thecoast.com

Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Camden (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Camden, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 3 a.m. on Monday, May 23, on Royden Street, initial reports said. A teenage girl reportedly was hit by the car and bleeding from the shoulders, an unconfirmed report...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Shock, Sadness Spread After Woman Slain In Atlantic County

A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot overnight in Atlantic County, authorities said. Jazmen Martin-Richardson, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue, Pleasantville on Monday, May 23, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill. Medical personnel arrived but were unable to revive...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Middle Township, NJ
Middle Township, NJ
CBS Philly

Detectives Investigating Deadly Shooting In Trenton, Police Say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Homicide detectives in Trenton are investigating a deadly parking lot shooting. It happened on West Hanover Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police say they found 25-year-old Ali Abdullah on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. A 30-year-old man later showed up at the medical center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed after striking rear of tanker truck

A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Camden County. James Smith Jr., 47, of Bridgeton, was riding southbound on Route 42 near milepost 6.9 in Gloucester Township around 3:45 a.m. when his cycle struck the rear passenger side bumper of an oil tanker truck, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Paige
Daily Voice

NEAR DROWNING: Boy Unresponsive After Ocean City Lifeguards Pull 3 From Rip Current

One of three children was hospitalized in serious condition after being rescued by lifeguards from a rip current in Ocean City Saturday, May 21, NJ Advance Media reports. The 12-year-old Mays Landing boy was "breathing on his own but unresponsive," when he and the two other children from Hammonton were saved by beach patron off 10th Street around noon, the outlet said citing local officials.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
#Police
987thecoast.com

COURT HOUSE MAN CHARGED WITH FIRING WEAPON IN WILDWOOD

Wildwood Police have charged 37 year old Gary Nelson with weapons offenses after he fired a weapon in the backyard of a home located on Poplar Avenue Saturday night. Police say Nelson attempted to flee when approached and had a flare gun and a knife in his possession. Nelson is now lodged in the County Jail.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Marquis Fletcher Charged With Murder For Shooting, Killing Woman In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden man has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a 37-year-old woman, authorities say. Marquis Fletcher, 36, surrendered to authorities on Friday morning for the murder of 37-year-old Nicole Carr. Camden County police responded to 235 Eutaw Street in Camden on Thursday, where they found Carr suffering from a gunshot wound and a 61-year-old man who had been assaulted. Carr was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:02 p.m. Fletcher is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lance Merrill at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (609) 789-3766 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Shawn Donlon at (856) 655-1334.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

West Philly Double Shooting Leaves 30-Year-Old Man Dead, Teen Hospitalized: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia left a 30-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 55th Street. Police said the man was shot multiple times throughout his body and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the incident. Police said the teen was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and placed in stable condition. According to police, a weapon has been recovered. A person of interest is in custody, but it’s unclear at this time if there will be any charges. The investigation remains active and ongoing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

