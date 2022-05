CAJON PASS, CA, (Pain In The Pass) >> A brush fire that broke out in the Cajon Pass Sunday afternoon has burned about 15 acres, threatening nearby homes. The fire dubbed the Wagon Train Fire was reported at about 12:05pm Sunday, May 22, 2022. Located on northbound Interstate 15 just after the Kenwood Avenue exit. US Forest Service, CAL Fire, and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were quickly on scene. The fire had consumed about 15 acres. At one point the fire could have potential for 100 acres. Two air tankers overhead and three helicopters were on scene.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO