Severe Storms will hit the area this afternoon/this evening

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cedar Hill, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Byrnes Mill and House Springs around 425 PM CDT. High Ridge around 430 PM CDT. Murphy around 435 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
