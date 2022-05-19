Severe Storms will hit the area this afternoon/this evening

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that a total of 8 tornadoes hit the region this past Thursday from the severe storms that overtook the area. The longest and strongest of those tornadoes was one from near Breese to just south of Greenville that traveled a total of 16.9 miles and had peak winds at 110 miles per hour. It was an EF-1 tornado on the Fujita scale.

