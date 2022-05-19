ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe Storms will hit the area this afternoon/this evening

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere Storms will strike the area this afternoon. The latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis says that...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
vandaliaradio.com

A total of 8 tornadoes hit the region during this past Thursday’s storms, including one in Bond County

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that a total of 8 tornadoes hit the region this past Thursday from the severe storms that overtook the area. The longest and strongest of those tornadoes was one from near Breese to just south of Greenville that traveled a total of 16.9 miles and had peak winds at 110 miles per hour. It was an EF-1 tornado on the Fujita scale.
BOND COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Severe Thunderstorms#Weather#Situation Report
5 On Your Side

Hail, thunderstorms hit St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS — Active storms hit the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Areas experienced strong winds, lightning and heavy rain. There were reports of hail in Washington County, Missouri, Belleville and Shiloh, Illinois between 9:20 and 10:10 a.m. as the storm moved east. There were 200 lightning strikes during...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

NWS communication failures putting lives at risk

ST. LOUIS – Alerting the public to imminent, life-threatening dangers posed by severe weather requires a host of sophisticated tools and equipment – Doppler radar, satellites, remote weather sensors, etc. They all give us insights into what the weather is doing now and what it may do in the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Power outages follow storms in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A wave of severe weather swept through the St.Louis area at around noon. Ameren reports that there are power outages dotting the region. Over 6,000 customers are now in the dark. Ameren serves over 1.2 million customers in the region and power is expected to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Ownesville business damaged by fire caused by lightning

A business is Gasconade County is damaged by a fire caused by a lightning strike. The Owensville Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire just south of Owensville early Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they found the roof of the structure, and the ceiling inside, on fire. Extra crews were called in.
OWENSVILLE, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cedar Hill, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Byrnes Mill and House Springs around 425 PM CDT. High Ridge around 430 PM CDT. Murphy around 435 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Overnight storms may bring heavy rain, hail, and high winds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The weather is will be quiet today but storms are expected overnight into Wednesday morning. Storms will develop in the Kansas City area and then push eastward. They should weaken slightly and hit the St. Louis area after midnight. They could still be packing some heavy rain, hail, and strong winds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy