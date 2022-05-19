Despegar.com Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings; Hopes On Travel Demand Recovery

President Joe Biden on Monday said that he would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack. What Happened: Biden was speaking in Japan during his first Asian tour as president when he made the remark. He explained that the U.S. has not changed its long-standing policy recognizing the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, without acknowledging that Taiwan is part of China. Although, when asked if the U.S. military would defend Taiwan, Biden said, "yes."

