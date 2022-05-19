ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 19, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system brought rain into our area yesterday night, and this morning, most of the rain is gone. This will allow skies to clear out a little bit. So this afternoon, skies are mostly clear and sunny, with light southwest winds. Temperatures will be in the...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | May 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today has easily been the hottest day of 2022 so far. We saw multiple towns hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, and Hacker Valley even broke its daily heat record of 84 degrees back in 2009 with a high of 88 degrees today. This evening, showers and thunderstorms will start to present themselves due to the abundance of heat and humidity, particularly in some of our higher elevations. These cells will be very scattered, so not everyone will see showers tonight. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and a few sprinkles may pop up around sunrise. Then we stay mostly dry for the rest of the morning, as temperatures begin trying to heat up again like they did today. They’ll likely only get to the upper 70s and low 80s before a cold front sweeps through in the early afternoon, ushering in a cooler air mass. Temperatures will then decline for the rest of the day, as some scattered thunderstorms populate the region, none of which look to be too severe. By about 9-10pm precipitation should be done for the rest of the night, leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions through Monday morning. There is some model discrepancy on whether Monday will be rainy or not; a system to our south is proving to be a tough one to track. It may only brush our southeastern areas throughout the course of the day, but another model suggests that the system will push far north enough that all of us will be seeing rain pretty much all day. I personally don’t think rain would push any farther northeast than Braxton, Upshur, and Tucker Counties, but the potential is still there, so you may want to have an umbrella handy just in case. Regardless of rain, temperatures will be much cooler, maxing out below average in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday will be another cloudy day, but temperatures will start to rise back to the seasonable mid-70s. Temps in the 80s are likely for Wednesday and Thursday, and predicted atmospheric instability may lead to more thunderstorms (probably more likely on Thursday than Wednesday).
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Boyd W. Starkey

Boyd W. Starkey, 100 years old, passed from this life on May 22, 2022. He was the son of Jasper and Fannie Starkey of Jacksonburg, WV. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Sue Starkey of Fairview and his son Michael (Julia) Starkey of Fairview. Also surviving are two daughters-in-law, Dorothy Greiger and Lela Florine Starkey; his grandsons, Roger Lee (Chrissy) Starkey, Jody Starkey, Stephen (Missy) Starkey, and Matthew (Carmen) Starkey; great grandchildren, Owen Nicholas Starkey, Christopher Boyd Starkey, Olivia Pearl Starkey, and Emma Lewis; step granddaughters, Cathy McCoy, Cindy Lowe, Bobbie Lewis, and Heather Stevens; and several nieces and nephews.
JACKSONBURG, WV
WDTV

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout has been stocked. The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 16. Camp Creek of Mash Fork (Children & Class Q) Castlemans Run Lake. Clear Fork of Guyandotte River. Coopers Rock Lake. Cranberry...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Olive Garden officially opens

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of waiting, Olive Garden is officially open in Clarksburg. The restaurant officially opened this morning with its grand opening. Clarksburg Mayor Jim Marino was there for the ribbon cutting, which drew a crowd of about 100 people. General Manager Ryan Stahl says people have...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Bridgeport, WV
WDTV

David Ray Owens

David Ray Owens, 81, of Roanoke, West Virginia, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 21, 2022. David was born on March 10, 1941, in St. George, West Virginia, a son of the late John Randolph and Lela Pearl King Owens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Kaleb Wilfong and nine siblings: Geraldine Strait, Edmond Owens, Junior Owens, Laura Pearl Waybright, Jim Owens, Gertrude Forte, Roy Owens, Susan Wallis, and Norma Holt.
ROANOKE, WV
WDTV

Miss West Virginia visits Johnson Elementary School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Miss West Virginia visited Johnson Elementary school Monday. She interacted with the students and answered any questions the students may have had. Her message to the students were to be kind and treat everyone with respect. Miss West Virginia says she only has one year to...
EDUCATION
WDTV

Warming Up with Bridgeport baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport baseball is up against Morgantown for the Class AAA Region I title, the same matchup for the crown as last year. The Indians edged out University in a third and final game for the Region 1, Section 2 title with a walk-off 11-10 victory. After a close call, they got back to work last week, “So I think that we learned that we just need to stay up at all times and be ready to play at any moment, and just stay up during the whole game, that was a thing that our team was wavering and we just need to keep the energy up and then during practice I think were just doing new drills and focusing on what we need to focus on to get better at,” said Ben McDougal.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Monongahela National Forest completes prescribed burns

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - During March and April, Monongahela National Forest successfully completed three prescribed burns on 2,081 acres of National Forest System land in Greenbrier and Pendleton counties. These prescribed burns are helping to re-establish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Carol Madeline Nallen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carol M. Nallen, 81 of Fairmont and formerly of Washington, D.C. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2022, at Fairmont Medical Center at WVU Medicine. She was born in Fairmont on September 05, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles Nallen and Hazel Madeline Bowers Nallen.She graduated Fairmont Senior High School in 1958. She attended West Virginia State College for two years from 1959 to 1961. She retired with 35 years of service as a Food Service Manager from Marriott Hospitality. She was a faithful member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, tennis, music and most enjoyed time with her family and friends.He is survived by her loving son Mark Hilson of Fairmont; one brother Charles W. Nallen of Fairmont; three grandchildren Ronald Smith of Fairmont, Dominque Lee of Charlotte, NC, and Jordan Stevens of Morgantown; three great grandchildren Sebastian Lee of Charlotte, NC, Rayonia and Ramier Smith both Morgantown; an aunt Mildred Stribling of Mitchellville, MD and dear special friend, who was like a sister, Sandra Waters Brown of Fort Washington, MD.In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her paternal grandparents Delphia and Willard Nallen and maternal grandparents Bessie and Claude Bowers.Friends may call at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Monday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Charlene Sue Schell

Charlene Sue Schell, 77, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 17, 1945, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Clarence Stanley Merrifield and Virginia Lee (Scarcella) Merrifield. Charlene retired from Mon Power after of...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Former Clarksburg Water Board GM dies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Clarksburg Water Board General Manager Richard Welch has died. Welch passed away on Sunday at United Hospital Center. He retired from the water board last May after more than 45 years of service. He was first elected to the board in 1975 at the age...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

High School Baseball Regional Breakdown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High School baseball regional play kicks off this week, with five NCWV teams in the hunt for a spot in the state tournament. In Class AAA, Bridgeport and Morgantown will square off, the same Region I matchup that was played last year, the Indians taking the series in two games. The Mohigans earned the Section 1 title with a 13-12 walk-off victory in the first go around with Wheeling Park, while Bridgeport went to all three games with University, clinching an 11-10 win over the Hawks in the final inning.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, May 22

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses bear market versus bull market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Marion County officials preparing for upcoming graduations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With graduation night right around the corner, Marion County officials are working hard to make it a success. Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion High Schools all have their graduations this upcoming weekend. Each ceremony takes about two hours and as a maintenance official with...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Governor Justice visits Clay-Battelle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice was in Monongalia County this afternoon to announce a new program to help stop the opioid epidemic. Clay-Battelle Middle and High School may soon be game changers. Gamechanger is Governor Justice’s new opioid and addiction prevention program that uses peer mediators to help reach...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County. The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153. Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved. While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured. As...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Pearl Jeanette Fluharty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pearl Jeanette Fluharty, 98, of Rock Lake Community passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Metz the daughter of the late Chester and Nellie Renner Hibbs.She graduated from Mannington High School. She was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker. She enjoyed golfing with her husband at Tygart Lake where she even had a hole in one. She also enjoyed bowling and ice skating. She was a member of the Rock Lake Community for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she has preceded in death by her husband of 76 years Lawrence Wayne Fluharty.She is survived by her son Larry W. Fluharty and his wife Debra of Fairmont; grandchildren Matthew W. Fluharty and his wife Mandy of Bridgeport and Mark A. Fluharty of Fairmont and one great grandson Vincent W. Fluharty.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 :00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.Online memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

