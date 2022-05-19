Kohl's says final sale bids expected in coming weeks; retailer slashes full-year outlook after earnings miss

Photo courtesy of Austin Distel/UnsplashedAustin Distel. Has anyone noticed how prices at your favorite retailer have been increasing more and more since Child Tax Credit Checks were approved by Congress? Consumers across the United States are currently seeing high gas prices and extremely high food prices. We are experiencing record-high inflation in 40 years. So, who should we blame for the rising prices? Should we blame the Federal Government or the retail giants? A corporate watchdog group claims that stores including CVS Health, Target, Walmart, and Costco raised their prices needlessly in 2020 and 2021 as the nation was struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic. Recent reports show that the top ten retailers in the country collectively increased their profits by $24.6 million. How can retailers' profits increase while the nation is struggling to put food on the table?

13 DAYS AGO