Kohl's says final sale bids expected in coming weeks; retailer slashes full-year outlook after earnings miss

By Lauren Thomas, @laurenthomas
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKohl's said final and fully financed bids from potential buyers are expected in the coming weeks. CEO Michelle Gass said Kohl's has been "pleased with the number of parties who recognize the value of our business and plan." The company also posted a massive earnings miss for its fiscal...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 38

What, me worry!
4d ago

Kohl's has to come down with some of those prices why you going to pay 35 bucks for a pair of jeans when you go to Walmart for $20 and some of your clothes you're going to have to start getting better merchandise cuz you're kind of cheaping a little bit here

Reply(1)
29
Christy Hunter
4d ago

I used to always buy my shoes there but last time I went I couldn't find much in my size that I liked. Their selection isn't very good anymore.

Reply(1)
23
David D'Angelantonio
4d ago

They stopped allowing their store discounts on so many name brand items and toys that we shop elsewhere. Also lately when we do find products in store they won’t allow online discounts so we go home and order online and send to the store for free shipping. It doesn’t make any sense to do that.

Reply(3)
18
