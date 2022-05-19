Man arrested, 3 injured after stabbing inside Homewood North apartment

WPXI - Frankstown Road Stabbing Three people were taken to a hospital after a stabbing inside a Homewood Apartment. (May 19, 2022)

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been arrested after a stabbing incident early Thursday morning in Homewood.

42-year-old Urvin Wright has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Officers responded to the apartment in the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Another woman and a man were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s still unknown what led up to the stabbing.

Wright is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

