Canada Goose: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $176.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.5 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $876.3 million.

