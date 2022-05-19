ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValleyCentral

Norma Sepulveda sworn in as Harlingen’s new mayor

By Iris Karami
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O15CE_0fjLa7RA00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday Norma Sepulveda was sworn into office as the city of Harlingen’s new and first female mayor.

How plastic cards contribute to climate change

“I hope that this inspires young girls all over the Rio Grande Valley and all over the state of Texas,” she said. She beat incumbent Mayor Chris Boswell 3,659 to 2,388 votes.

“Mayor Boswell gave 18 years, actually 24 years, of municipal government service to the citizens of Harlingen,” said Sepulveda. “I think we’re ready to turn the page and move forward and build on the good things and improve on the things we need to improve on.”

One item Mayor Sepulveda wants to prioritize is improving business opportunities in Harlingen. To do that, she said she is creating a small business board.

U.S. 83 relief route project nearing completion

“We’ve had this reputation that Harlingen is not open for business but we want people to know that that’s changed, that’s changed today,” said the mayor.

Harlingen City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez said he looks forward to working with Sepulveda, but he points out elections are not over yet.

“The growth in Harlingen that we’re going to have, I look forward to working with the new commission,” said Gonzalez. “Now we still have two commissioners that have to be elected.”

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza was present at Wednesday’s commission meeting and confirmed Harlingen had a 16% voter turnout when the average is usually 5%.

Local dog rescuers raise concern about dog-dumping

Residents said they believe it is partly because Cameron County coordinated polling.

“We had more people going out to vote than usual, and the numbers are what counted this time,” said Delia Cavazos-Gamez.

Gamez said with new term limits in place, those in office must make the most of their time.

“We know now that with the new proposition that passed we have term limits of 12 years and so whatever time we have that’s the time you have in order to do what you need to get done,” said Gamez.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
ValleyCentral

Early voting attracts more than 26,000 RGV voters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The runoff election for Texas lawmakers, U.S. representatives and county commissioners attracted thousands of voters in Cameron and Hidalgo counties. Early voting ended Friday with a combined 26,193 early votes cast in person and by mail in both counties. In Hidalgo County, 13,951 people cast early ballots according to the election […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Sen. District 27 candidates gear up for run off

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – One of the biggest races ahead of Tuesday’s run-off elections is the seat for Texas Senate District 27. Sara Stapleton-Barrera and Morgan LaMantia are running on the Democratic ticket with a chance to become the first woman to represent District 27. With the clock ticking before election day both Stapleton and […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Brownsville opens bids to develop 700+ acre industrial park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville has opened bidding for the city’s second industrial park. City commissioner at-large ‘A’, John Cowen, said the city is running low on industrial spaces. “We don’t have any available industrial space in Brownsville it’s all occupied,” said Cowen. To prepare for new industry, Cowen said the city […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Siddons-Martin Emergency Group coming to Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas – A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Edinburg on Friday for a new $2 million plant being developed by Siddons-Martin Emergency Group. The company is known for providing high quality emergency vehicle products and services. The 12,000 square foot building is being built on Edinburg’s North Industrial...
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Term Limits#Government Service#Municipal Government#Politics
ValleyCentral

Edinburg animal shelter needing fosters after black mold found

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Last week, the Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) Trenton’s Center discovered the shelter has black mold. The facility will now be shut down temporarily for several weeks, so organizers are looking to find new temporary homes for all the dogs and cats.  Director of Operations Faith Wright says she was notified […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Are you making a living wage in the RGV?

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A calculator created by the Department of Urban Studies and Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) shows the amount of money an individual or individuals need to be making hourly in order to support themselves and/or family in each county of the United States. Researchers at MIT created the […]
ECONOMY
ValleyCentral

Progressives hope Roe threat will help unseat Cuellar in Texas

Progressives and moderates are putting all their might into a south Texas runoff with outsized implications. On Tuesday, Jessica Cisneros will compete against Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) in one of the most high-profile Democratic match-ups in this year’s midterm cycle. A 28-year-old attorney and daughter of immigrants, Cisneros is challenging the most conservative Democrat in […]
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

McAllen church increasing security measures

A church in McAllen is taking precautions following a recent church shooting in California. The pastor for the New Life Family Church says while they hope churches are safe spaces, that's not always true. "We had a lot of issues with people walking in, running around the building," said Pastor...
MCALLEN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Border resident spurs complaint on Texas guardsmen's unsafe driving

LA JOYA, Texas — “We’ve already told you to stop speeding and you keep doing it,” said retired Vietnam veteran Apolonio Ramon. A few days after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas toured the Rio Grande Valley to meet with DHS workforce to assess Southwest border readiness and response, retired Vietnam veteran Apolonio Ramon expressed frustration with the Texas guardsmen's driving habits.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen tops the list to retire on Social Security

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen tops the list in the south to retire on Social Security. According to the Daily Magazine, McAllen is best for retirees because the average monthly Social Security benefit for an individual is $1,618 to $3,236 for a couple. Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment according to ApartmentList […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville to host roller skating event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville Parks and Recreation will be hosting a roller skating event at the Brownsville Events Center on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The “street-style” roller skating event will be from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. A limited amount of skates will be available to rent. Child sizes 12 to 5 and adult […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: Hobbs: 70 percent of tomorrow’s jobs will not require a four-year degree

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The executive director of Workforce Solutions Cameron says 70 percent of tomorrow’s jobs will not require a four-year degree. Pat Hobbs spoke about the workforce needs of industry at a recent Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation conference held at the Brownsville Events Center. The event was titled Inquieta – Women Maximizing their Impact.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Eagle 106.3

Historic USS Kitty Hawk Heading to Final Resting Place in Texas

The former historic USS Kitty Hawk naval aircraft carrier is headed to its final resting place the Port of Brownsville in Texas, the day after Memorial Day. The 1,069-foot-long USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) was built in a shipping yard in Camden, New Jersey in 1956, launched out to sea in 1960, and was commissioned by the Navy in 1961. The aircraft carrier was decommissioned in 2009 and was stationed at Naval Base Kitsap as part of a ghost fleet up until its departure under tow to Brownsville in mid-January.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV politicians react to Title 42 ruling

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lawmakers are responding to Friday’s ruling regarding Title 42. On Friday, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled Friday that the Biden administration must continue expelling migrants at the border under Title 42. The order was scheduled to end on May 23. Several politicians have responded to the ruling, including […]
ValleyCentral

County commissioner candidates discuss improvement plans

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz and J.V. Garcia are both candidates listed on the ballot for Precinct 4.   Garcia said his top priorities are road safety and addressing the flood crisis in Cameron County.  Garcia told ValleyCentral he feels qualified to become the next commissioner because of his education in […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Movies at the Lighthouse’ returns to Port Isabel

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Visitors to the lighthouse in Port Isabel can now also enjoy a movie! The tradition that started in 2004 will be returning this summer. Thursday in June and July, community members can watch movies projected on the side of the historic structure. Movies will begin at 9 p.m. For each […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
myrgv.com

Warrant issued for Edinburg politiquero for allegedly violating DWI probation

A state district judge last week signed a warrant for the arrest of a 51-year-old Edinburg politiquero who federal authorities arrested earlier this month on bribery allegations. The warrant, which state District Judge Mario E. Ramirez Jr. signed Wednesday, followed a motion to revoke Miguel Angel Garza’s community supervision in...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

4Ever Family: Jesus

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 13-year-old Jesus, he has a smile that can light up a room and a giddy personality […]
RELATIONSHIPS
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy