ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Silver casket Mary, Queen of Scots was thought to own acquired for nation

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDyf0_0fjLYwvM00

An “extraordinary” silver casket believed to have been owned by Mary, Queen of Scots has been acquired for the nation.

It is thought the small box was given to Mary by her first husband, Francois II of France, and came to Scotland with her in 1561 after his death in 1560.

The casket has now been acquired by National Museums Scotland (NMS) from Lennoxlove House Ltd, its owner since the middle of the 20th century.

It has been obtained for £1.8 million thanks to support from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Art Fund, the Scottish Government and several trusts, foundations and individual donors.

Made in Paris, probably between 1493 and 1510, the casket is described as a superb and extremely rare work of early French silver, very little of which survives, even in France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1Q7c_0fjLYwvM00
The casket is made of French silver (Stewart Attwood/National Museums Scotland/PA)

Chris Breward, director of NMS, said: “This extraordinary casket is truly one of Scotland’s national treasures. Venerated as a relic of Mary for centuries, it is believed to represent a momentous and disastrous moment in her turbulent life.

“Beyond this, the magnificence of the piece speaks to a queen at the height of her powers, wealth and position.

“I am delighted that this beautiful object has been acquired for the nation and I am grateful to the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Art Fund, and all the individuals whose generosity has made this acquisition possible.”

The casket is now on display at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

For three centuries it was owned by the family of the Dukes of Hamilton following its acquisition around 1674 by Anne, Duchess of Hamilton.

According to a handwritten note stored with it from the late 17th century, she bought the casket, previously owned by Mary, Marchioness of Douglas, on the understanding that it had belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots.

The note records the belief that this is the casket which played a dramatic role in Mary’s downfall when, in December 1568, a similar casket was produced at a hearing ordered by Elizabeth I against Mary at Westminster which contained what have become known as the Casket Letters.

These love poems and letters, allegedly from Mary to her third husband the Earl of Bothwell, implicated them both in a conspiracy to murder her second husband, Lord Darnley.

The authorship of the letters remains a subject of debate but it is widely thought they were doctored.

Following the hearing at Westminster, Mary remained in English captivity for 19 years, until she was executed in 1587 for her involvement in the Babington Plot to assassinate Elizabeth I and place Mary on the English throne.

Simon Thurley, chair of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, which contributed £810,000 towards the acquisition, said: “We are really excited to support the acquisition of this remarkable casket.

“Not only will Memorial Funding bring an object of great national importance into public ownership, it will bring to life the story and secrets of the casket and of Mary, Queen of Scots to a whole new generation of visitors at the National Museum of Scotland.”

The Scottish Government contributed £200,000 towards the acquisition.

Scottish culture minister Neil Gray said: “Quite apart from the colourful history associated with the item given the belief that it belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots, the silver casket is a stunning work of art in its own right.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The Queenmobile: Queen uses buggy to visit Chelsea Flower Show

The Queen has arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy, opting to use the mode of transport at the event for the first time for her comfort. The 96-year-old monarch, who has mobility problems, adapted her traditional visit to see the floral and gardening extravaganza on Monday – the day before it opens to the public.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Casket Letters#Uk#National Museums Scotland#Nms#Lennoxlove House Ltd#The Scottish Government#French
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

Sloane Stephens backs decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens has backed the decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points. Both the WTA and the ATP announced on Friday that no points would be on offer at this year’s tournament after Wimbledon chiefs banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
TENNIS
newschain

Martin Gleeson welcomes return of ‘hungry’ Owen Farrell to England fold

Owen Farrell has returned to England camp with his hunger sharpened by finally emerging from an injury-hit spell, according to attack coach Martin Gleeson. Farrell was struck down by an ankle problem in the autumn and was then forced to miss the entire Six Nations because of a similar issue to his other leg, but he has since made a successful comeback for Saracens.
WORLD
newschain

School closes after boy loses finger ‘fleeing bullies’

A school has closed “on health and safety grounds” after an 11-year-old boy lost his finger “fleeing bullies”. Raheem Bailey was allegedly beaten by a group of children at school on Tuesday and broke his finger while climbing a fence to escape his tormentors, his mother said. It later had to be amputated.
EDUCATION
newschain

Emma Raducanu survives scare to beat Linda Noskova in French Open first round

Emma Raducanu narrowly avoided a taste of her own medicine after coming from a set down to see off 17-year-old debutant Linda Noskova at the French Open. In what could have been a story straight from the Raducanu playbook at Flushing Meadows, a teenage qualifier playing her first professional grand-slam match was a set and a break up and on the verge of knocking out the reigning US Open champion.
TENNIS
newschain

In Pictures: Queen opts for buggy tour as Chelsea returns to regular May slot

The Queen made her traditional visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday as it returned to its regular May slot for the first time since 2019. The 96-year-old monarch, who has mobility problems, used a buggy to tour the Royal Horticultural Society’s showpiece event which this year hosts gardens focusing on wildlife, wellbeing and floral displays to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Hibernian sign 37-year-old Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall

Hibernian have announced the signing of Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall on a two-year contract. The 37-year-old, who has won 47 caps for the national team, will join the Easter Road club upon expiry of his deal with QPR at the end of next month. Marshall will vie for the gloves...
SOCCER
newschain

Hertha Berlin overturn first-leg defeat to beat Hamburg and remain in Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin overturned a first-leg deficit to preserve their Bundesliga status with a 2-1 aggregate win over Hamburg in their promotion/relegation play-off. Captain Dedryck Boyata headed Felix Magath’s visitors level in the tie after just four minutes at Volksparkstadion before Marvin Plattenhardt’s second-half free-kick proved decisive. Defeat for...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy