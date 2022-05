Hamilton Summer, a collaboration between The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, Connecticut Historical Society and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art will bring a summer of revolutionary experiences to Hartford, providing varying perspectives on the era of the American Revolution and its contemporary retelling through the prism of the award-winning musical “Hamilton.” This month marks the launch of these experiences, with the exhibition “Hamilton Heroes and Villains” now open at the Connecticut Historical Society. It will be followed next month by the return of “Hamilton” to The Bushnell on June 22, and the opening of the exhibition “Hamilton: The Art of Remaking History” on June 24 at the Wadsworth. For details on the Connecticut Historical Society: www.chs.org. For details on the Wadsworth Atheneum: www.thewadsworth.org. For details on “Hamilton” at The Bushnell www.bushnell.org.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO