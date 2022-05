In my time living in Missouri and learning more about the state, it seems to have a lot of General Stores. I Googled what a 'General Store' was defined as. A general merchant store is a rural or small-town store that carries a general line of merchandise. It carries a broad selection of merchandise, sometimes in a small space, where people from the town and surrounding rural areas come to purchase all their general goods. You might not expect to find one in Columbia Missouri with a population of over 120,000 people. But that is where you will find Pierpont General Store.

