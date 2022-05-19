ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Ford to blame in lawsuit in West Virginia woman’s death

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

The family of a West Virginia woman was awarded $7 million in a liability lawsuit against Ford Motor Company.

The woman died when her Ford Mustang was involved in a fiery crash.

The Associated Press reports from other news outlets that a jury awarded the $7 million to the Raleigh County family of Breanna Bumgarner.

The AP says Bumgarner’s 2014 Ford Mustang was hit by a pickup truck near Spencer in March 2016.

It’s reported that the plaintiff’s attorneys argued the Mustang’s brake fluid reservoir was not sufficiently protected from the crash and it led to the fire.

Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau told news outlets that the company will review its options for appealing.

