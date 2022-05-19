Pursuit of shoplifting suspects ends in multi-vehicle crash in Mooresville, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several people suspected of shoplifting at a Tractor Supply in Mooresville fled from police Tuesday before crashing into three cars, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Police said officers received a call just before 2:30 p.m. on May 17 about a shoplifting incident at Tractor Supply on Plaza Drive.

Four suspects reportedly fled the scene and officers pursued them.

Police said stop sticks were deployed to disable the vehicle.

Still, the chase continued until the suspects’ vehicle crashed into three other vehicles on Williamson Road near Cardigan Way, authorities said.

The four suspects attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody.

Police said all four were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. People from the other vehicles in the crash did not need hospitalization.

Officers searched the vehicle and said they found two realistic BB guns inside.

Three of the four suspects were arrested.

Christopher Mark Beeler, 47, of Charlotte was charged with felony conspiracy, felony larceny, and was served with an outstanding warrant for absconding probation. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Lionel Jay Thomas, 53, of Denver was charged with felony conspiracy; felony larceny; habitual larceny; resist, delay, or obstruct a law enforcement officer; and was served with eight outstanding warrants for arrest. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Kandy Michelle Poole, 49, of Stallings was charged with felony flee to elude; felony conspiracy; felony larceny; resist, delay, or obstruct a law enforcement officer; and several other traffic-related charges. She received a $100,000 secured bond.

The fourth person was not charged, Mooresville Police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.