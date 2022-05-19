ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Esther Violet Henry

 4 days ago

Esther Violet Henry, age 94, of Greenville passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family. Esther was born on March 29, 1928, in Carlyle, IL, to Walter E. and Carrie (Krug) Abernathy. She married Kenneth E. Henry on September 4, 1948, in...

James T. ‘Jim’ Ridings

James T. ‘Jim’ Ridings, 87, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, in Greenville, IL. Jim was born February 5, 1935, in Granite City, IL, the son of Urban L. and Beatrice (Travis) Ridings. He married Marjorie Ann Prior in Bentley, IL, at the bride’s family home.
GREENVILLE, IL
Ada Wade

Ada Wade, age 91 of Carlyle, passed away at Greenville Hospital in Greenville on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Mrs. Wade was born in Mills Township, Bond County, Illinois, on March 13, 1932, a daughter of Ernest and Mary (nee Wade) Hediger. She married Leland “Bud” Wade on December 6, 1952, and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2019.
CARLYLE, IL
Malcolm ‘Bo’ White

Malcolm ‘Bo’ White, 61, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Select Hospital, St. Charles, MO. Bo was born November 20, 1960, in Memphis, TN to George and Sara (Copeland) White, Sr. He married Emilie Ann Mangrum in Mulberry Grove, IL on December 19, 1998. After graduating from Mulberry Grove High School, he worked a variety of jobs in the area and then moved to Missouri for a few years before returning to the Greenville area. He then joined the United States Navy and proudly served for eight years. After being honorably discharged, he took a job at United Stationers where he worked until retirement and was awarded employee of the month and several teamwork awards.
GREENVILLE, IL
Dcn. Charles A. Litteken

Dcn. Charles A. Litteken, age 75, of Aviston, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by his family at Barnes Jewish Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born on May 12, 1947 the son of Edgar J. and Martha C. (Venhaus) Litteken. He married Mary E. Hustedde at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Breese on November 25, 1971 and she survives in Aviston.
AVISTON, IL
Daycare Registration

Shining Star Daycare, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, is having three registration days this week: Tuesday, May 24 from 1 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, May 26 from 6:45 a.m. to noon. Those wishing to register will be served on a first come, first served basis. The opening of Shining Star Daycare is expected to be early this summer. For additional information, call the First Presbyterian Church at 664-0942 or email shiningstar62246@gmail.com.
GREENVILLE, IL
Holly Sue Miles

Holly Sue Miles, 48, of Highland, IL passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Barnes Jewish (Siteman) Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born March 1, 1974, in Highland, IL, to Oscar and Mary Sue (nee Warning) Hug. Holly married her high school sweetheart, Kevin Miles, on September 25, 1999, in Highland, IL.
HIGHLAND, IL
Live Like Lincoln Tractor Drive

The second annual Live Like Lincoln Foundation Memorial Tractor Drive is Sunday, May 29, on the Bond County Fairgrounds. Check-in is from 1 to 2:30 PM and the tractor drive begins at 3 PM. Wes and Friends will have a cookout with food available from 11 AM to 5 PM. Ice cream will be served by Rolling Lawns Farm. There will also be a free Kids Zone with a youth pedal tractor pull, corn pit, obstacle course, coloring books, and more. For more, call 973-0947.
BOND COUNTY, IL
File Participates In State Meet

Greenville Junior High eighth grader Gavin File participated in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 3A state track meet in Peoria last Friday. He qualified by winning the sectional in the hurdles. At state, File placed ninth out of 11 hurdlers with a time of 17.19 seconds.
GREENVILLE, IL
Unit Two Personnel Action From May Meeting

During its regular May meeting last week, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel matters. Several pertain to positions for the 2022-23 school year. Rachel Burkhart was hired as a half-time music teacher at Pocahontas School. Madisyn Riechmann was approved as an elementary special...
BOND COUNTY, IL
Joliet Catholic Wins IHSA Bass Fishing Tournament

Due to weather, this year’s IHSA bass fishing state final tournament at Carlyle Lake was a one-day event. The high school fishermen were on the lake Friday, but fishing halted in the afternoon when the wind picked up. Saturday was to be the second day of fishing, but the...
JOLIET, IL
City Approves Land Swap With GU

The Greenville City Council met in special session recently and conducted a public hearing regarding a proposed land swap between the city and Greenville University,. One person attended and questioned what property was involved. Recently, the council vacated North First Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street so the university...
GREENVILLE, IL
Krispy Kreme Sale

The DeMoulin Museum’s annual Krispy Kreme sale is Friday, May 27, from 8 to 10 AM at the museum, 205 S. Prairie Street. Donuts are $10 per dozen.
GREENVILLE, IL
Elementary Principal Is New Unit One Superintendent

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school district will have a new superintendent next school year. At a special meeting last Friday, the school board hired Casie Bowman as the next district superintendent. She is no stranger to Unit 1, having spent the last four school years as the principal of...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
Korte & Luitjohan Receives Safety Award

Korte & Luitjohan of Highland has received a Merit Award for jobsite safety in 2021. The honor came from the Southern Illinois Builders Association. For 2021, K & L had no recordable accidents on jobsites resulting in lost time. The company logged 81,963 man hours last year. Korte & Luitjohan...
HIGHLAND, IL
GU Breaks Ground For New Athletic Building

A new athletic building is planned at the Greenville University John Strahl Athletic Complex along South Elm Street. A groundbreaking ceremony was held May 13. The building will honor the legacy of the late Robert “Ish” Smith and W. Richard Stephens. Both men are former GU presidents. Smith also coached baseball at the university and was very involved in amateur baseball in the United States and throughout the world. Stephens was instrumental in starting the Panther football program in 1987.
GREENVILLE, IL
County Board Approves Labor Agreement

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Bond County Board approved a new labor contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, representing the sheriff’s department. The motion to approve the contract was passed 2-1 with Wes Pourchot and Jacob Rayle voting “yes” and Joe Whalen voting “no.”
BOND COUNTY, IL

