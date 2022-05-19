Esther Violet Henry

Malcolm ‘Bo’ White, 61, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Select Hospital, St. Charles, MO. Bo was born November 20, 1960, in Memphis, TN to George and Sara (Copeland) White, Sr. He married Emilie Ann Mangrum in Mulberry Grove, IL on December 19, 1998. After graduating from Mulberry Grove High School, he worked a variety of jobs in the area and then moved to Missouri for a few years before returning to the Greenville area. He then joined the United States Navy and proudly served for eight years. After being honorably discharged, he took a job at United Stationers where he worked until retirement and was awarded employee of the month and several teamwork awards.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO