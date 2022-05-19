ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algoma, WI

Algoma Woman Sentenced in Child Death Case

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Algoma woman will be spending time in prison following the death of her 7-month-old child. 24-year-old Cheyanne Wierichs was sentenced to three years in prison followed by...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicholas S. Beaupre, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping as repeater, retail theft-intentional take-as repeater and Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance as repeater on 11/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld and the defendant is placed on probation to DOC two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Spend sixty (60) days in the county jail, under the Huber Law, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court; 2) Pay court costs; 3) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 4) provide DNA sample; 5) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) maintain absolute sobriety; 7) AODA assessment and follow through; 8) Have no assaultive contact with Meijer Stores; 9) Pay restitution of $17.98 to Meijer; 10) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling work search or combination; 11) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
City
Algoma, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested After Fleeing Police, Hiding in a Home

The Manitowoc Police Department was involved in a foot chase over the weekend. An officer was on a routine patrol in the 2600 block of Dewey Street just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday, when he saw a man known from prior police contacts. The officer learned he had an active warrant...
MANITOWOC, WI
thebaycities.com

Former Menominee Sheriff Officer back in court for two cases resulting in 21 felony charges

Former Menominee County Sheriff Officer, 57-year-old Brian William Helfert appeared in the 95A District Court this week for a preliminary examination in two cases. Helfert was facing 21 felony charges relating to alleged sexual conduct involving the same now 32-year-old alleged victim. The first case allegedly took place in Nadeau Township and the second in the City of Menominee when the alleged subject was between the age of 13 and 15. Judge Robert J. Jamo presided over the two cases over one day of testimony. Yesterday, Judge Jamo ordered that Helfert be bound over on three counts: child abusive activity, criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree multiple variables with a 13–15-year-old, and criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree multiple variables with a 13–15-year-old. Helfert is bound over to the 41st Circuit Court for trial and will appear on June 6th at 9:30am.
MENOMINEE, MI
#Child Safety#Prison#Violent Crime#Algoma Woman
wearegreenbay.com

Pump no pay: Fox Crossing PD search for alleged gas thief

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly failed to pay for gas. According to the department, on Friday evening, a suspect driving a truck entered the Shell gas station, located at 2005 Oneida Street. Once at the gas pump,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan man arrested in Columbia County, had cocaine & over $1.7k in car

(WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan was found with over 80 grams of cocaine and $1,700+ in cash during a traffic stop in Columbia County. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 17 around 11 a.m., a traffic stop was done on Highway 33. The driver reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license.
WBAY Green Bay

I-41 reopens after hit-and-run, suspect hid in stranger’s home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department (GCPD) received word of a hit-and-run crash on I-41 Saturday. Officers responded to I-41 northbound at Lynndale Drive around 6 p.m., according to Lieutenant James Shepherd. Shepherd said a witness reported the hit-and-run suspect ran from their car once it...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
wtaq.com

Campground Owner to Represent Herself, Sues Deputies in Federal Court

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A campground owner charged in connection with a traffic stop — and then with bail jumping and disorderly conduct for actions related to her arrest on outstanding warrants for the first case — has been unable to find an attorney and will represent herself.
SHAWANO, WI
101 WIXX

Algoma Mother Sentenced After Baby Drowns in Bathtub

KEWAUNEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom who left a 7-month-old child alone in a bathtub for several minutes before the baby drowned was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. Cheyanne Wierichs, 24, previously was convicted of neglecting a child, consequence is death. Wierichs was also placed on extended...
ALGOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with income tax fraud in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Portage County man has been charged in a tax fraud case in Brown County. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Elton J. Schenk, 46, Custer, is charged with Fraud/Rendering Income Tax Return or Obtain Refund with Fraudulent Intent. It’s a felony charge that comes with a possible sentence of six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Crews Combat Chemical Spill

There was a chemical spill at the former Federal Mogul plant north of Waldo Boulevard in Manitowoc late last week. The spill occurred late Thursday night and persisted through about 7:00 Friday evening. The Manitowoc Fire Department reports workers were moving some hydrochloric acid when some of the chemicals were...
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Outagamie County Looking for Apparent Serial Intruder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pivotal ruling made in gruesome Green Bay homicide case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update has been given regarding a Green Bay woman facing a homicide charge as she appears back in court for another hearing. Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse, relating to the death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in late February.
GREEN BAY, WI

