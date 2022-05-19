Macomb County boyfriend, accused killer and corpse-mutilator due in court

(CBS DETROIT) – One person is dead following a rollover crash on Davison Freeway in Highland Park, Michigan State Police said. At about 1:20 a.m. on May 23, troopers responded to reports of a serious rollover crash in the area of eastbound Davison Freeway, west of I-75. A driver attempted to change lanes from center to right and while doing so the driver sideswiped a vehicle that was already driving in the right lane. According to police, the crash caused the driver who was hit to lose control, strike the concrete wall, and rollover several times. This driver was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at arrival. The at-fault driver was also taken to a local hospital to have blood drawn. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

