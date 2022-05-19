ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County boyfriend, accused killer and corpse-mutilator due in court

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA case reminiscent of "The Silence of the Lambs" is due in a Macomb County courtroom today. Matthew Gerard Lewinski, of Clinton Township, was arrested last summer after his dead girlfriend was found in the basement of the condo they shared....

