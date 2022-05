GreedFall 2 is a new role-playing game currently under development by Spiders that will be published by Nacon sometime during 2024. The sequel allows you to dive back into the unique world of GreedFall offering a “deeper RPG experience“. The story starts three years before the events of the original game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new RPG game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO