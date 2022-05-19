Mike Henry – Selfie Superstar 5.19.22

Our white water rafting trip in the Grand Canyon 2014, part one. You would think I would be thrilled, seeing as we were going on a once in a lifetime vacation, but instead, I was pretty dispirited. I had just left my wife, the mother of my son, and grandmother of our grandson back home; due to health reasons she could not accompany us on this trip. My son Vic II, daughter-in-law Lisa, their son Ryan, and I had just left our home on the first leg of our journey. We were headed early in the morning to catch a plane from Bishop International Airport, in Flint, Michigan to Arizona where we were to be white water rafting on the mighty Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO