Hyde County Schools has announced that Alice Burruss, first grade teacher at Ocracoke School, is the 2022-23 Hyde County Schools District Teacher of the Year. Burruss honed her craft as an assistant childcare director on Ocracoke, went back to school in 2010 to earn her K-6 teaching license, returned to Ocracoke as a pre-kindergarten teacher at Ocracoke School and two and a half years later became the first grade teacher – a position she has thrived in for 10 years.

HYDE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO