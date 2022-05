WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you are looking for a new family, look no further because the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter has the pet that will make your home complete. To adopt a pet, be sure to call the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter at 318-323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe, La.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO