ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Clinton home explosion kills 2 people Tuesday morning, investigation ongoing

By Austin Breasette/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

CLINTON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Clinton home explosion killed two people early Tuesday morning, leaving families in mourning as an investigation is ongoing to find out the cause of it.

“He was more than a cousin, he was my best friend,” said Steven Penner, one of the victim’s cousins. “I loved him like a brother.”

Donations needed for dog found starving month after owner’s death in Oklahoma County

Steven Penner is one of the family members saying they are completely devastated and left in shambles by the loss of their loved one. He said they got the news of what happened just a couple hours after the explosion. Then they were left picking up the pieces in Clinton on Wednesday after the exploding home killed his cousin and his cousin’s wife. KFOR is not revealing the names of the deceased since they have not yet officially been released.

“I wish I could bring him back, and I’ll miss him very much,” Penner said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfL6k_0fjLTT3g00
A house explosion in Clinton. Image KFOR

Lt. Dylan Abner with the Clinton Fire Department said the call came in around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“I’ve never responded to anything like that, our chief in his 24 years has never seen anything quite like that,” Abner said. “There was large amounts of fire from where the house was standing along with debris all over the yard, neighbors yards and everything, about 40 to 50 feet from where the house was originally standing.”

The fire was under control within an hour, leaving behind nothing but devastation.

“When I look at this, there ain’t no words I can say,” Penner said speaking about the debris left behind. “It hurts.”

Choctaw seniors head off to college with heavenly help after losing dear friend in middle school

The home was blown completely to pieces. KFOR’s four-sight drone saw items strewn across the yard. Even a shop door just feet away was slightly caved in. It’s still unclear as to what caused the explosion at this time as an investigation is ongoing and as the family tries to heal.

“I’m just tore up,” Penner said. “I’m devastated.”

Penner said the family was on scene cleaning the area and closing some things up so nothing could get stolen. The state fire marshal as well as the ATF are involved in the investigation of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Police respond to shooting in SW OKC

Oklahoma City (KFOR)- One person was shot in the hand on the 1100 block of Southwest 37th Street in Oklahoma City.Authorities say the victim is in good condition and is being treated for the injury.There were witnesses to the crime and police are investigating the incident.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, OK
Clinton, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Clinton, OK
Crime & Safety
KFOR

Man injured after police pursuit in West Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was injured following a crash near South Meridian Avenue and I-40 in West Oklahoma City. The man fled police after chasing another vehicle at Will Rogers World Airport. According to police, the man attempted to drive northbound on South Meridian Avenue and spun out near I-40, where police made […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Violent Crime#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

KFOR

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy