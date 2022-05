We wish to respond to incorrect information published in your May 13 article, “Canada Rejects Proposal for Federal Intervention on Polluted Transboundary Watershed.” Statements that selenium levels in the Koocanusa Reservoir are rising and that Teck does not have plans to treat water are entirely wrong. Rather, as presented by DEQ selenium water concentrations in Koocanusa have been stable since at least 2012. Furthermore, data shows that selenium levels in the Koocanusa Reservoir are safe, have been safe for as long as data has been collected and are lower than in many other water bodies in the state of Montana.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO