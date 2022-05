Home prices have been up since the latter part of 2020. With borrowing rates spiking, buyers may finally be backing away from the housing market. The housing market has been tough to crack since the second half of 2020, when mortgage rates plunged to record lows and buyers sought to capitalize on them. At the same time, sellers haven't rushed to list their homes since the start of the pandemic. And these days, housing inventory is considerably lower than it would be in a normal market.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO