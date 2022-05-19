Just One Day of Your Life Can Change Someone Else’s Forever

Thomas C. “Tom” Hufnagel, age 87, of Oquawka, Illinois; passed away at the Mercer Manor Rehabilitation in Aledo, Illinois on Monday May 16th at 3:40 pm. Tom was born on January 27, 1935 in Chicago Heights, Illinois and is the son of Charles E. and Ivah Tinker Hufnagel. Tom’s early life and schooling was in Chicago Heights where he and his brother attended boarding school. He later attended and graduated from St.Procopius College majoring in Social Work. Tom then worked for a time in the Chicago area before returning to Oquawka. He has lived his later life as part of the Oquawka Community, where he resided with and cared for his Mother, Ivah. Tom has been very giving of himself in his life and has religiously given to many local causes, humane societies, and many food banks. His mother Ivah also donated the land on which the Eagle View Health Center is located. Tom’s parents passed away earlier as well as his brother, “Tinker” who passed away in 2020. There are no known family members currently surviving him.

