Monmouth, IL

Just One Day of Your Life Can Change Someone Else’s Forever

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half. That’s why the American Red Cross is rallying volunteers to install 50,000 free smoke alarms nationwide, as part of our Sound the Alarm events. This May in...

977wmoi.com

977wmoi.com

Structure Fire at 378 N. Broad Street, Galesburg

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 378 N. Broad St. Friday morning at 5:11 am. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival smoke and flames were visible from a window in the two story duplex and smoke detectors could be heard. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established Command and the Fremont St. Station Crew used an attack line to quickly extinguish the bedroom fire. Fire crews had to remove smoke from the structure.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

ROE #33 Addressing Learning Loss by Establishing Local Community Hubs

Through a Community Partnership Grant, the Regional Office of Education #33 will address learning loss through the pandemic, focusing on mental health. Assistant Regional Superintendent of Schools Lori Loving says the program has a three-tiered approach:. “One of the things we are trying to establish are community hubs to work...
HENDERSON, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Park Program’s New Director Ethan Sikorski Ready for a Fun-Filled Summer

The Monmouth Park Program is just around the corner for 1st through 6th graders. Beginning Monday, June 6th, the summer program will be held Mondays through Fridays 10 am until noon at Central, Harding, and Lincoln schools until Friday, July 8th. New Program Director Ethan Sikorski has tons of games and fun scheduled for the kids, which he says is a great way for them to meet new people:
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

ROE #33 and Bridgeway Hosting Local Workshop to Address De-Escalation Strategies and Techniques May 25th

The Regional Office of Education #33 is partnering with Bridgeway for an upcoming workshop on De-escalation strategies and techniques. In today’s divisive world, conflict can manifest anywhere- from the office, to the grocery store, school, and even in our homes. Using basic, common-sense skills in verbal de-escalation can assist you in navigating crisis moments for a better outcome. The techniques used in hospitals, schools, & community mental health centers across the United States in the Non-violent Crisis Intervention curriculum are universal, easy to understand, and accessible to you. Our goal in coming together will be to learn & practice methods for avoiding crisis, managing conflict, and understanding each other better. Everyone struggles. Mental Health Awareness not only means advocating for better understanding of mental health challenges but our active participation in learning the many different ways to assist our friends, colleagues, and neighbors when conflicts occur.
GALESBURG, IL
Monmouth, IL
977wmoi.com

John Nicholas “Big John” Hennenfent

John Nicholas “Big John” Hennenfent, 67, of Roseville, IL passed away peacefully at his family farm, with his daughters by his side on Saturday, May 21, 2022. John was born April 11, 1955 in Macomb, IL, the son of Nicholas E. and Doris M. (Dakin) Hennenfent. He was raised and lived in the Smithshire/Roseville areas his entire life. He began helping his dad and grandfather on the family farm at a young age. Big John graduated from Yorkwood High School in 1973.
ROSEVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

Carol Sue Cravens

Carol Sue Cravens, age 74, of Gladstone, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. She was born October 22, 1947 in Kankakee, Illinois, the daughter of Alvin and Geraldine Kohl Jacob. On August 24, 1968, she married Robert Cravens in Kankakee.
GLADSTONE, IL
977wmoi.com

H.K. “Kenny” Olmsted Jr.

H.K. “Kenny” Olmsted Jr., 92, of Galesburg, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at home. He was born January 11, 1930, in Galesburg, the son of H.K. and Grace (Corson) Olmsted Sr. He married Margaret L. Bruyn on March 21, 1969, in Galesburg. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2016.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Will Cryptocurrency Become the Next Form of Money?

Money is one of two things, an item or a verified record that people trust, creating the two basic forms of money, government money, dollars and coins, and private money, credit or debit cards, checks, and even cryptocurrency. While cryptocurrency is not an investment, it is said to be a Utopian dream where the money is not subject to inflation, easy to store, easy to access, and completely anonymous. Monmouth College Business and Economics Professor Michael Connell says for cryptocurrency to work, it has to serve three functions as money does in society:
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Jerald “Jerry” L. Tomlin

Jerald “Jerry” L. Tomlin, 80, of Galesburg, IL, formerly of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 4:17 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 21, 1942 in Monmouth, IL, the son of Lawrence R. and Dixie L. (Whitehead) Tomlin. Jerry was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

James “Jim” R. Bloomberg

James “Jim” R. Bloomberg, 66 of rural Berwick, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, as a result of a farm accident. He was born November 12, 1955 in Kewanee, the son of James and JoAnn (Carlson) Bloomberg. He was raised by his mother and her second husband, John Williams. Jim married Mary E. Ray on December 29, 1984 at the Abingdon Christian Church.
BERWICK, IL
977wmoi.com

Thomas C. “Tom” Hufnagel

Thomas C. “Tom” Hufnagel, age 87, of Oquawka, Illinois; passed away at the Mercer Manor Rehabilitation in Aledo, Illinois on Monday May 16th at 3:40 pm. Tom was born on January 27, 1935 in Chicago Heights, Illinois and is the son of Charles E. and Ivah Tinker Hufnagel. Tom’s early life and schooling was in Chicago Heights where he and his brother attended boarding school. He later attended and graduated from St.Procopius College majoring in Social Work. Tom then worked for a time in the Chicago area before returning to Oquawka. He has lived his later life as part of the Oquawka Community, where he resided with and cared for his Mother, Ivah. Tom has been very giving of himself in his life and has religiously given to many local causes, humane societies, and many food banks. His mother Ivah also donated the land on which the Eagle View Health Center is located. Tom’s parents passed away earlier as well as his brother, “Tinker” who passed away in 2020. There are no known family members currently surviving him.
OQUAWKA, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth-Area Girls Bring Home Medals from IHSA State Track and Field Finals

The IHSA girls track and field state finals ended on Saturday in Charleston, Il with many Monmouth-area girls bringing home medals. In class 1A, the United Red Storm 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams both brought home 7th place medals. The 4×100 team, made up of Alycia Haun (Jr.), Emrick Huston (Fr.), Katie Flynn (Fr.) and Reece Bertelsen (So.) posted a time of 51.23 in the finals. The 4×200 team, made up of Haun, Flynn, Bertelsen and Rosie Flynn (Fr.) crossed the finish line in 1:46.86 in their final race on Saturday.
MONMOUTH, IL

Community Policy