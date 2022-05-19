ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Scoops Up $11.5M In Bill Gates-Backed Biotech's Stock

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQaqy_0fjLQpSb00

Ark Investment Management, led by Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Cathie Wood, on Wednesday scooped up 4.75 million shares estimated to be worth $11.5 million in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA on the day the synthetic biology company slumped lower.

Ginkgo Bioworks closed 11.3% lower at $2.43 on Wednesday and is down 72% year-to-date.

Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the Boston, Massachusetts-based biotech company since it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in September. Ginkgo Bioworks specializes in using genetic engineering to produce bacteria with industrial applications.

The asset management firm owns the stock via the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK.

The two ETFs together held 73.3 million shares — worth $200.8 million — in Ginkgo Bioworks ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

Besides Ark Invest, Microsoft Corp MSFT cofounder Bill Gates is the other known high-profile investor in the biotech company.

Ginkgo stock was hit hard last year after two back-to-back short-seller reports alleged that the company was a “colossal scam” and “a scheme.”

Photo courtesy: Ginkgo

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Tesla Shares#Ark Investment Management#Tesla Inc#Tsla Bull Cathie Wood#Microsoft Corp Msft
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
135K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy