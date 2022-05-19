Indiana man dead in Cass County head-on crash

In LaPorte County, sheriffs police on their Facebook page say, “thanks for the assist, pup!”. Deputies say they responded Friday afternoon to assist in finding a missing and endangered adult female and her canine, and the dog appeared then quickly darted off to an area behind the residence. Deputies continued to search and spotted the dog running and periodically stopping and looking back to make sure police were following her. The sheriffs office says the dog continued to lead deputies and they spotted the missing female lying in a field about 1,000 feet away, and the dog ran right up to her. Police say the woman was conscious, but weak and dehydrated and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO