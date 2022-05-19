ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge tolls; high school sports awards; Senate race: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

By Janet Pickel
 4 days ago
What you need to know today, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Get this and other free newsletters via email. High: 84; Low: 59. Cloudy. GOP Senate race: Dr. Mehmet Oz and former Wall Street executive David McCormick were still barely a couple thousand votes apart last night as mail-in ballots continued to...

Buffalo has a critical lesson for Pennsylvania | Opinion

Conklin, New York, the rural hometown of Payton S. Gendron sits right across the Pennsylvania border. Had Gendron driven south in his murderous search for a Black community, he could have just as easily gone to Pittsburgh, Harrisburg or, of course, my hometown Philadelphia which has the largest African-American population in the state.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
511PA: 86 miles of Pa. Turnpike reopened after rollover crash

(WTAJ) — The PA Turnpike was temporarily closed between Breezewood and New Stanton with a detour in place Monday morning. UPDATE: According to 511pa.com, the Turnpike has reopened eastbound and westbound after a tractor-trailer rollover happened the morning of May 23. The original story is below. The closure, due to a tractor-trailer rollover between Bedford […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
If you’re in Pennsylvania, there’s almost no chance you saw a murder hornet

Murder hornets – also known as Asian giant hornets – are back in the news this week. The oversized insects are making headlines not because new outbreaks have been discovered since colonies were found and destroyed late last summer in Washington state and British Columbia – both on the West Coast of North America – but because people across the country remember the old headlines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Comments / 0

Community Policy