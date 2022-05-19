ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Sanford Civic Center named to city’s list of historic landmarks

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wG7Iy_0fjLN6jM00
Sanford Civic Center The civic center, which was built in 1958, was at the time called the “most modern structure of its kind in the country.” (WFTV.com News Staff)

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Civic Center has secured its place in history.

Last month, the building was added to the city’s list of historic landmarks.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The civic center, which was built in 1958, was at the time called the “most modern structure of its kind in the country.”

The center has served as a host for community events since it opened.

It was the center of controversy in the ‘60s when African Americans were not allowed to participate in events there.

That changed after a group of African American Sanford residents signed a petition requesting to abolish racial segregation in all parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities in the city.

“The Civic Center is important to the City of Sanford both historically and architecturally,” Mayor Art Woodruff said in a statement. “When demolition and replacement were proposed, we decided instead that we should work to restore the Civic Center and reuse it rather than build new. It is my hope through restoration and appropriate additions we can provide a center that will serve the city another 65 years.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Government
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando International Airport announces concessions offerings for new Terminal C

ORLANDO, Fla. — When it opens later this year, the new terminal at Orlando International Airport will highlight a combination of local and national businesses. Brands like Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co., Wine Bar George, and Orange County Brewers and Provisions by Cask & Larder are just a few of the many local businesses to be located in the new terminal when it opens in September.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Playgrounds#Mayor#The Sanford Civic Center#African Americans#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Marion County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway in Ocala. Organizers said the distribution will be held in...
mynews13.com

Rezoning request denied for redevelopment of Palm Bay golf course

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Planning and Zoning Board voted against re-zoning a golf course for the development of homes during a meeting on Wednesday evening. Residents of a Palm Bay golf community have been up in arms over a proposal to tear down the course in favor of adding hundreds of new homes.
PALM BAY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
92K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy