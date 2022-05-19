Sanford Civic Center named to city’s list of historic landmarks

Sanford Civic Center The civic center, which was built in 1958, was at the time called the “most modern structure of its kind in the country.” (WFTV.com News Staff)

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Civic Center has secured its place in history.

Last month, the building was added to the city’s list of historic landmarks.

The civic center, which was built in 1958, was at the time called the “most modern structure of its kind in the country.”

The center has served as a host for community events since it opened.

It was the center of controversy in the ‘60s when African Americans were not allowed to participate in events there.

That changed after a group of African American Sanford residents signed a petition requesting to abolish racial segregation in all parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities in the city.

“The Civic Center is important to the City of Sanford both historically and architecturally,” Mayor Art Woodruff said in a statement. “When demolition and replacement were proposed, we decided instead that we should work to restore the Civic Center and reuse it rather than build new. It is my hope through restoration and appropriate additions we can provide a center that will serve the city another 65 years.”

