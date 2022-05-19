Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County School District have confirmed that a body was found on the campus of Minor Community School on May 23, 2022. In a letter to parents, Minor Community School principal Dr. Mark Nixon said the person was discovered on the walking track at the school, which is a route students use to walk home. When the body was found, a teacher escorted students to take a different walk, and students didn’t realize what they were seeing.

