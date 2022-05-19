Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a heavy police presence in Ensley this morning. Several Birmingham Police are at a scene on Ave F. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Both the northbound and southbound lanes are currently shutdown on I-65 in Birmingham causing significant delays. The crash is located at MP29 at exit 29 I-20 in Birmingham. Please us an alternate route if possible.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a body was found on the walking track of a Jefferson County school on Monday. Dr. Mark Nixon, principal of Minor Community School, said a body was discovered on the school's walking track at dismissal on Monday. Nixon said some students take the route to walk home and were immediately directed to another route when a teacher escort noticed the body.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation continues into a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian on an interstate in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the incident happened about 8:48 p.m. last night, on Interstate 65 near Green Springs Avenue. The coroner's office stated a woman was walking...
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a multiple-dog attack in Cullman County on May 22. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says 57-year-old Ronda Persall is identified as the victim. Kilpatrick says Persall was attacked by multiple dogs sometime around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was pronounced...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said around 7:37 p.m. they were responding to a homicide at the 1300 block of 60th Street Ensley. Authorities say officers responded to a call of a female who shot a male. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the female had left the scene, and the man unresponsive in the front yard, suffering from a gunshot wound. The male died on the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County School District have confirmed that a body was found on the campus of Minor Community School on May 23, 2022. In a letter to parents, Minor Community School principal Dr. Mark Nixon said the person was discovered on the walking track at the school, which is a route students use to walk home. When the body was found, a teacher escorted students to take a different walk, and students didn’t realize what they were seeing.
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — Pastor Michael Jennings was just being a good Samaritan. He told WVTM 13 that when his neighbors are out of town, they watch each other's houses. Sunday evening, while watering his neighbor's flower bed, a neighbor who didn't know it was him called the police. This led to him being put in handcuffs.
RIVERSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide that happened in Riverside on May 23. Riverside Police Chief Jake Heath says officers responded to a call of a suicidal male around 10:00 a.m. at a home on Depot Street. Once they arrived...
Four people are dead following a triple murder and suicide in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Riverside and Pell City police responded just before 10 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a suicidal person at a home on Depot Street in Riverside. Sheriff...
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Green Acres neighborhood just off of Vaughn Road. Police say at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, they were called to the 2100 block of Kingsbury Drive. That’s where they found a juvenile and a man, both with gunshot wounds. The...
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two trains are stopped on the tracks in Bessemer Friday night. It’s been blocking traffic all day and causing some concern for area first responders. The trains are blocking several intersections including the highly traveled Highway 1-50. We’re told the trains have been stopped here on the tracks for over 24 […]
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Food Bank will move from Northport to Tuscaloosa. The agency’s executive director said they have already signed a deal to move into the Pepsi Buffalo Rock building off Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa. That deal was finalized in February, but it...
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Four people are dead including two teenage girls following a triple murder-suicide in the small town of Riverside on May 22. Riverside is a town of only around 2,000 people. The mayor says everyone knows everyone, and right now everyone is hurting. “This is...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help from the public to identify a woman it said can help detectives with a robbery investigation. Police said a person was robbed on Saturday, April 30 after leaving the Birmingham Race Course Casino on John Rogers Drive. Police...
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, May 20, around 4:46 p.m. 62-year-old Rory Calhoun’s truck left the road, hitting another vehicle, a pedestrian on a bike and Noble Bank on Main Street in Piedmont, according to Piedmont Police. Police arrived on scene to find 27-year-old Thomas Benfield on the...
