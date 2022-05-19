ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

George North surprised but ‘chuffed’ to get Wales call after long injury lay-off

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfSfy_0fjLMrnX00

George North says he was surprised by his Wales call-up after playing just two hours of rugby following a 12-month injury lay-off.

The 30-year-old centre or wing suffered knee ligament damage in April 2021, ending hopes of making a third successive British and Lions tour in South Africa last summer.

North finally returned to action last month and, despite making just one start for the Ospreys and another appearance off the bench, has been named in Wayne Pivac’s Wales squad for this summer’s three-Test series in South Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmJ9e_0fjLMrnX00
Wales winger George North missed out on a third British and Irish Lions tour last summer through injury (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Asked if he had expected to take on the world champions, North said: “No, to be honest.

“My main focus off the back of my injury was just to get back playing for the Ospreys and trying to find a groove.

“I’ve been involved in limited games, but I’m feeling better each time.

“It’s amazing and I’m chuffed to be selected, though obviously I realise I have a lot of work to do to get back up to speed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgAP0_0fjLMrnX00
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has backed George North to hit the heights again after a year out of the game through injury (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

North, Wales’ fourth-most capped player on 102 appearances and his country’s second-highest try scorer with 43, made his international debut in 2010 and is well used to Test rugby’s crunching collisions.

He believes his enforced lay-off has allowed his body to heal and that he will return to action a better player.

“There have been some tough times, especially when the return date was taken away for my own safety and my own benefit,” North said.

“I’ve never really had a long term injury like that. To push hard every day is a big ask when you go six, seven, eight, nine, 10 or 11 months and eventually get back playing at 12.

“There were some grumpy days, for sure, but I always try to have that positive mindset and I had that mental break.

“I don’t think people understand the pressure pot that you are on. You’re not just nine to five, Monday to Friday, and play Saturday.

“It’s 12 months, every day you are in the pressure pot to deliver and to perform. When you can’t and it gets taken away from you, there’s nothing else you can do but give yourself a break.

“Physically, it allowed the rest of my body to really heal and to cross out any little niggles I’d been carrying.

All I wanted to do was get back playing rugby, and to have the honour of putting the Welsh jersey on again would be huge.

“Now it’s about trying to find that consistency again for me and putting my hand up as much as I can.”

North admits missing out on a third Lions tour came as a huge blow after he had helped Wales to Six Nations title success in 2021.

He said: “I felt I’d got myself into a good position. I was playing well, I’d gone from the wing to 13 off the back of the Six Nations with the fuel of the Lions tour that was driving me.

“That was taken away and I found it really tough. All I wanted to do was get back playing rugby, and to have the honour of putting the Welsh jersey on again would be huge.

“What an opportunity now, and what a test, to have three Tests out in South Africa.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Martin Gleeson welcomes return of ‘hungry’ Owen Farrell to England fold

Owen Farrell has returned to England camp with his hunger sharpened by finally emerging from an injury-hit spell, according to attack coach Martin Gleeson. Farrell was struck down by an ankle problem in the autumn and was then forced to miss the entire Six Nations because of a similar issue to his other leg, but he has since made a successful comeback for Saracens.
WORLD
newschain

Martin Offiah believes stars could be aligned for Wigan in Challenge Cup final

Martin Offiah believes the stars could be aligned for Wigan going into Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final against Huddersfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The former Great Britain winger, who played in the last four of Wigan’s record eight successive Wembley victories from 1992-95, says a 20th final triumph would be a fitting way to mark the club’s 150th anniversary, especially in the wake of the death of former chairman Maurice Lindsay.
RUGBY
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#British#Lions#Ospreys
newschain

School closes after boy loses finger ‘fleeing bullies’

A school has closed “on health and safety grounds” after an 11-year-old boy lost his finger “fleeing bullies”. Raheem Bailey was allegedly beaten by a group of children at school on Tuesday and broke his finger while climbing a fence to escape his tormentors, his mother said. It later had to be amputated.
EDUCATION
newschain

Hibernian sign 37-year-old Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall

Hibernian have announced the signing of Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall on a two-year contract. The 37-year-old, who has won 47 caps for the national team, will join the Easter Road club upon expiry of his deal with QPR at the end of next month. Marshall will vie for the gloves...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Red Wall ‘preoccupation’ hides reality of left-behind voters, says study

Politicians need to end their “preoccupation” with the Red Wall and focus on younger non-graduates across the country, new research has argued. The Conservatives’ victory in a swathe of Northern seats previously held by Labour in 2019 has led to intense focus on the so-called Red Wall and a belief that poorer, “left behind” voters have switched from supporting Labour to the Tories.
POLITICS
newschain

The Queenmobile: Queen uses buggy to visit Chelsea Flower Show

The Queen has arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy, opting to use the mode of transport at the event for the first time for her comfort. The 96-year-old monarch, who has mobility problems, adapted her traditional visit to see the floral and gardening extravaganza on Monday – the day before it opens to the public.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Biden signs £32bn Ukraine assistance Bill during Asia trip

President Joe Biden has signed legislation to support Ukraine with another 40 billion dollars (£32 billion) in US assistance as the Russian invasion approaches its fourth month. The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, deepens the US commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy