RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread over the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning thanks to a stalled surface front to the west, and a disturbance that moved out of the Gulf of Mexico last night. The rain will taper off from the southwest later this morning, and most of the afternoon and tonight should be dry with only spotty lingering showers around. The high today will be in the 77-80 degree range the average high for Birmingham on May 23 is 84.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO