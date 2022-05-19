Sneak peek at play area planned for Dix Park

Push to finish I-540 connector keeps Apex neighbors up at night. The North Carolina Department of Transportation's $2.2 billion project is also known as the Southeast Extension. It will extend the Triangle Expressway from the N.C. 55 Bypass in Apex to U.S. 64/U.S. 264 (I-87) in Knightdale, completing the 540 Outer Loop around the greater Raleigh area.
Triangle Restaurant Week is returning the week of June 6-12. Participating restaurants in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer special two or three-course prix fix menu each day they are open. Prices for the menu will range from $20-50. Those interested should visit restaurant websites to...
Apex, N.C. — The payoff of North Carolina’s Complete 540 project should be worthwhile, but it’s currently an eyesore and a headache for many Apex residents. The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s $2.2 billion project is also known as the Southeast Extension. It will extend the Triangle Expressway from the N.C. 55 Bypass in Apex to U.S. 64/U.S. 264 (I-87) in Knightdale, completing the 540 Outer Loop around the greater Raleigh area.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Parks and Recreation announced this week they are seeking input from the community about building a new swimming pool at the former Wheels Fun Park site on Hoover Road in East Durham. Since the city purchased the site in 2020, some folks in the...
ANGIER – Angier’s town limits continue to grow. The board of commissioners unanimously approved a request to annex nearly 145 acres from Wake County into the town limits and to rezone the land for a future housing subdivision at a meeting Tuesday. The rezoning comes with conditions. Once...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout central North Carolina Monday afternoon, widespread damage was reported. In Durham, significant damage was reported with downed trees and power lines throughout Durham County. Emergency management officials in Durham County also said there were several...
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh leaders have a proposal to bring more affordable housing downtown. Their plan involves re-purposing city-owned properties, building housing on several lots, then putting proceeds back into the plan. A city-owned, overgrown parking lot a block away from Moore Square could become one of the first...
Morrisville, N.C. — No one likes a high electric bill but imagine finding out that you were actually getting the wrong bill for years. That’s what happened to one Durham County business owner who unknowingly paid his neighbor’s bill for more than a decade. Christopher Williams has...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
SELMA – The first Story Walk in Selma has arrived. It is located along the walking path around Blackley Athletic Park at 601 W. Noble Street. The Story Walk concept offers families the opportunity to enjoy some light physical exercise while reading stories along the path. Through this walk...
Durham, N.C. — In it's 52nd year, the Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival is in a new Durham location. More than 50 vendors will take over a newly renovated Rock Quarry Park, at 701 Stadium Drive, from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. It kicks off with a ribbon-cutting...
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cool for Wake, a program in Wake County, is helping people stay cool on hot days by giving out free air conditioning window units, and local organizations are working to make that happen. A limited number of units are available to seniors and children who...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Michelle and Nailzz is hosting a community block party free to the public at its location at 661 S Memorial Drive. The family-friendly block party will be held May 22 from 3-6 p.m. There will be bouncy houses for the kids, face painting, giveaways, food trucks...
RALEIGH – North Carolina is home to 13 Fortune 500 company’s headquarters facilities, according to the latest Fortune 500 list, released earlier today. But the state is also home to dozens of facilities from companies atop the Fortune 500 list, as well, and many more companies that Fortune ranked between 501st and 1,000th.
