SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three people, including a 1-year-old child, were injured Monday evening as they were struck on a sideway by a vehicle, police say. According to police, a GMC truck was turning north at the intersection of 3300 South West Temple when it collided with a Volvo passenger vehicle that was traveling westbound. Police say the Volvo was pushed onto the sidewalk, striking a man, woman and a 1-year-old child, who were waiting to cross the road.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO