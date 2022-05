NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: New York City police investigate an incident on an Uptown 4 subway after an emergency brake was pulled near Union Square on April 12, 2022 in New York City. Security has been heightened after a gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and opened fire on a subway today at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. At least 29 people were injured - 10 of them by gunshot - amid a fusillade of 33 rounds, according to reports. Authorities have named 62-year-old Philadelphia man Frank R. James as a person of interest. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO