Saint Louis, MO

Schnucks union members approve new three-year deal

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks employees approved a new union contract Wednesday night.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 agreed on a new three-year deal. It features significant pay increases for all employees and new premium pay for workers in leadership roles.

Schnucks employs more than 4,000 local 655 members. Negotiations started in late February. Officials are calling this a historic agreement.

